Ben Pirmann Gets to 100Wins
Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Laurent Kissiedou and Kirill Pakhomov scored either side of halftime as the Charleston Battery took a 2-0 victory against Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night to earn their first road win against Louisville in club history and bring LouCity's six-game winning streak to start the season across all competitions to an end, along with securing Head Coach Ben Pirmann's 100th win.
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