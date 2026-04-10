Ben Pirmann Gets to 100Wins

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Laurent Kissiedou and Kirill Pakhomov scored either side of halftime as the Charleston Battery took a 2-0 victory against Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night to earn their first road win against Louisville in club history and bring LouCity's six-game winning streak to start the season across all competitions to an end, along with securing Head Coach Ben Pirmann's 100th win.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.