Bakersfield Wins Over Ontario

November 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Tyler Madden and Akil Thomas on game day

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Tyler Madden and Akil Thomas on game day(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: The Bakersfield Condors (7-3-1-0) successfully defended home ice Saturday night, defeating the Ontario Reign (7-3-0-1) by a 3-1 score at Mechanics Bank Arena. The two teams now have identical records after their first 11 games and are tied atop the AHL's Pacific Division standings, each with 15 points.

Quinton Byfield had Ontario's lone goal in the contest, scoring his first of the season at 11:21 of the second period. Matt Villalta got the start in net for the Reign and stopped 19 Bakersfield shots in a losing effort.

Date: November 12, 2022

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

Three Stars -

1. Filip Engaras (BAK)

2. Olivier Rodrigue (BAK)

3. Brad Malone (BAK)

W: Olivier Rodrigue

L: Matt Villalta

Next Game: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 vs. San Diego | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.