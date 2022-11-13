Gulls Defeat Reign
November 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Three goals in the first five minutes of the second period were enough for the San Diego Gulls (5-8-0) to defeat the Ontario Reign (7-4-0-1) Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena. The game ended in a 4-1 score, with Gulls' goaltender Lukas Dostal turning aside 28 shots while allowing just a single goal to Ontario's Aidan Dudas in the third period.
San Diego's Benoit-Olivier Groulx also posted three assists in the contest. Pheonix Copley suffered the loss in goal for the Reign, making 18 saves.
Three Stars -
1. Rocco Grimaldi (SD)
2. Lukas Dostal (SD)
3. Aidan Dudas (ONT)
W: Lukas Dostal
L: Pheonix Copley
Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Henderson | 3:00 PM PST | Dollar Loan Center
