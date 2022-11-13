Silver Knights Victorious Over Abbotsford Canucks, 3-2, In Saturday Evening Matchup

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Abbotsford Canucks, 3-2, on Saturday evening at Abbotsford Centre. Jermaine Loewen, Daniil Miromanov, and Gage Quinney led the Knights scoring, with Loewen potting his first of the season.

Loewen put the Silver Knights on the board in the first. Assisted by Mason Primeau and Kaeden Korczak, Loewen potted his own rebound to give the Knights a 1-0 lead.

The Canucks tied the game at one with a power-play goal from Nielsen.

The Silver Knights regained the lead in the second period with a goal at 5:28 from Miromanov. Brendan Brisson collected the puck and passed it off to Ivan Morozov on the rush. Morozov slid the pass through the slot for Miromanov to bury it in the empty net.

They extended that lead with a tip-in from Quinney to make it a 3-1 game. Assisted by Lukas Cormier and Sheldon Rempal, the goal marked the Knights first power-play conversion of the evening.

The Canucks cut the lead to one with a power-play goal scored by Pederson at 5:08 in the third.

Silver Knights goaltender Jiri Patera had a superb start in net. He stopped 43 of 45 shots faced for a save percentage of .955.

The Silver Knights will continue their season away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Tucson. Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m. Fans can tune in on 1230 The Game and AHLTV.

