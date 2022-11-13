Barracuda Clip Eagles in OT, 2-1

November 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (6-4-0-1) got 35 saves from Aaron Dell and an OT winner from Luke Johnson to upend the Colorado Eagles (6-5-1-0), 2-1, on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena.

In the first, the Eagles would open up the scoring as Charles Hudon (6) lifted a loose puck in from the crease past Dell at 11:04. Less than three minutes later, the Barracuda would answer back on a Jasper Weatherby (1) tally as Ozzy Wiesblatt found him on the right wing.

In the second, the Barracuda would kill off four different Colorado power plays and get outshot 16-3 but the game would remain tied at 1-1.

In the third, Colorado would outshoot the Barracuda 9-3, but again, neither team could break through and for the second straight game both the Barracuda and Eagles would go to overtime.

In the extra session, Mikhail Maltsev would get denied by Dell on a breakaway and then Johnson (3) would light the lamp with a slot-snipe at the 40 second mark to complete the win.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.