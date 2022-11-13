Bears Ground Rocket in 4-1 Win to Complete Weekend Sweep

(Hershey, PA) - Hendrix Lapierre led the way with a goal and an assist in the opening period, and the Hershey Bears (8-2-2-0) capped a three-in-three homestand with a 4-1 victory over the Laval Rocket (3-8-3-0) on Sunday evening at GIANT Center, in their lone home game of the regular season against Laval. The victory extended Hershey's unbeaten streak at home to start the season to eight games (7-0-1-0), and gave the Bears their sixth straight win.

Lapierre put Hershey up 1-0 at 6:48 of the first when he picked the puck up behind the Laval net and curled around the cage to the face-off dot at the right circle and beat Kevin Poulin with a wrist shot for his third goal of the season, and his fourth straight game with at least a point (2g, 4a). Shane Gersich and Gabriel Carlsson collected the assists on Lapierre's strike, with Gersich's helper extending his own point streak to four games (2g, 3a).

Bobby Nardella made it 2-0 for the Bears with a power-play goal at 14:30 when he one-timed a pass from Lapierre past Poulin for his second tally of the season. Mason Morelli earned a secondary assist on the goal.

The Bears made it 3-0 in the second period when Morelli carried the puck up the left wing into the Laval zone, threw it back for Carlsson, who advanced into the slot before dishing it to his right to Sam Anas, who deked to his backhand and tucked the puck behind a sprawled Poulin at 18:01 for his third of the season and second consecutive game with a goal.

Anthony Richard spoiled the shutout bid for Zach Fucale, who had stopped the previous 17 shots he had faced, at 4:36 of the third period when he snapped a shot past the goaltender from the right circle.

Henrik Rybinski answered with an empty-net goal from Garrett Pilon and Henrik Borgstrom at 17:24 to seal the game for Hershey.

Shots finished 27-26 favoring the Bears. Fucale went 25-for-26 for Hershey, while Poulin was 23-for-26. The Bears were 1-for-3 on the power play, while Laval went 0-for-6.

