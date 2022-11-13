Johansson Dazzles In 3-1 Victory Over San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA. - Colorado goaltender Jonas Johansson made 28 saves on 29 shots to earn his fourth-straight start in net, as the Eagles defeated the San Jose Barracuda 3-1 on Sunday. Forwards Ben Tardif, Charles Hudon and Anton Blidh each found the back of the net in the victory, as Colorado picked up three of a possible four points in the team's two-game set in San Jose.

Colorado would get on the board first when Tardif raced into the zone, fielding a cross-slot pass in the left-wing circle and snapping it home. The goal was Tardif's first in the American Hockey League and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge with 5:30 remaining in the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Barracuda 17-3 in the opening 20 minutes and carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The second period would see the Eagles continue to generate opportunities, including 1:26 of a 5-on-3 power play. Barracuda goalie Eetu Makiniemi would hold strong, however, and the two teams would head to the second intermission with Colorado still in possession of a 1-0 advantage.

A power play would help stretch the Eagles lead when Hudon was knocked to the ice in the low slot but managed to spin and fire the puck into the back of the net on the way down. The goal was Hudon's team-leading seventh of the season and put Colorado up 2-0 at the 8:16 mark of the final frame.

San Jose would pull Makiniemi with five minutes remaining in the contest to bring out the extra attacker, but it would be Eagles forward Anton Blidh who would capitalize with an empty-netter at the 17:28 mark of the period.

A holding penalty on Spencer Smallman would give the Barracuda a power play in the final minute of regulation and San Jose forward Tristen Robins would take advantage, as he lit the lamp with a wrister from the top of the right-wing circle with only 35 seconds left to play in the contest.

Colorado put up a season-high 37 shots on net in the contest, holding the Barracuda to just 29 shots. The Eagles finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play, while San Jose also converted one of their four opportunities on the man-advantage.

