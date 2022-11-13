Hogs Grind Out Win In Texas

November 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs (5-5-0-1) split the weekend with the Texas Stars (6-5-2-1) after a back-and-forth victory in Cedar Park, Texas on Sunday night. IceHogs forwards David Gust and Luke Philp marked three-point nights to hold off the Stars and secure the 5-4 win.

After Riley Damiani tallied for Texas at 3:00 in the final period and tied the match at 4-4, Philp sent a back-handed shot at 16:18 past Texas goalie Matthew Murray to score the game-winning goal on the IceHogs' second man advantage of the stanza. Mike Hardman set up Philp's seventh marker of the season when he feathered a pass to the winger in the slot where he beat an outstretched Murray for the game winner.

In his fifth multipoint game of the season and third multi-goal contest, Gust tallied Rockford's first two goals of the night when he sent a wrist shot over Murray's back shoulder just 1:19 into the first frame and later snuck a shot off the rebound of an attempt from Philp at 8:37 to take the 2-1 lead. Gust's goals were sandwiched around Tanner Kero's first of two goals on the night for the Stars.

Down 3-2 halfway through the second period, Rockford forward Bobby Lynch notched his first goal of the season at 13:30 off a pass from Gust to even the score before defenseman Isaak Phillips' tally helped the IceHogs retake the lead on a one-timer blast at 19:22.

The Stars didn't let up on IceHogs netminder Jaxson Stauber in his first game since an injury against the Belleville Senators on Oct. 29. Tallying twice, Kero scored at 4:49 in the introductory period to tie the game 1-1 and evened the score at 2-2 in the first minute of the second stanza. Forward Riley Tufte gave the Stars their first lead of the night at 1:56 of the middle frame.

Both goalies were challenged on Sunday night with an offensive assault. Texas outshot Rockford 46-38, but Stauber earned the win with 42 saves while Murray totaled 33.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.