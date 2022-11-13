Trenton Bliss Recalled by Griffins
November 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday recalled forward Trenton Bliss from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).
Bliss is in the midst of his rookie campaign and has suited up for four games with the Griffins, totaling six penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. The Appleton, Wis., native appeared in three games for Grand Rapids a season ago following the completion of his collegiate career at Michigan Tech University. Bliss has skated in four contests for the Walleye this campaign, collecting three points (1-2-3), eight penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. Bliss bagged his first pro goal on Oct. 23 at the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). In four seasons at MTU, Bliss registered 107 points (42-65-107) and 98 penalty minutes in 138 contests.
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Trenton Bliss
(Cleveland Monsters)
