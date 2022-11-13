Englund Receives Call-Up to Colorado Avalanche

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Andreas Englund has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Englund has notched a goal and two assists in 12 games this season with the Eagles and currently ranks fourth in the AHL with 38 penalty minutes.

A second-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Englund has posted three assists in 33 career NHL contests with the Senators. The 26-year-old has also amassed 10 goals and 39 assists in 297 AHL games with the Eagles, Belleville Senators and Binghamton Senators.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday, November 13th at 4:00pm MT at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California.

