Hogs and Stars Battle in Weekend Finale

November 13, 2022







Wrapping up the weekend at the H-E-B Center, the Rockford IceHogs face the Texas Stars tonight at 7 p.m. in Cedar Park, Texas. Grab the latest game info in the Roofers and Waterproofers Local 11 Game Preview.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 4-5-0-1, 9 points (T-6th, Central Division)

Texas: 6-4-2-1, 15 points (1st, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Brett Seney (7G, 7A) leads the IceHogs in points at 14 after Saturday's game against the Stars. Cole Guttman tallied his first goal and point of the season, and Jakub Galvas (1G) secured his ninth assist against Texas.

Texas' Fredrik Karlstrom (4G, 1A) scored first against the IceHogs and nearly found the net again on Saturday night. Marian Studenic (3G, 5A) notched his third goal of the season to seal the Stars victory against the Hogs.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs dropped a 3-2 contest to the Texas Stars. Forwards Brett Seney and Cole Guttman notched the two Rockford goals while Jakub Galvas, Bobby Lynch, Lukas Reichel, and Luke Philp marked assists on the night.

Robinson Hits 500

Forward Buddy Robinson is set to play in his 500th professional game at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas against the Stars tonight. After Robinson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Ottawa Senators on March 25, 2013, he played five seasons with their AHL affiliate, Binghamton, where he was coached by current Blackhawks Head Coach Luke Richardson. In 499 career AHL games, Robinson has registered 262 points (122G, 140A) and added 13 points (5G, 8A) in 28 Calder Cup Playoff games.

Back-to-Back Hits

So far in the 2022-23 season, the IceHogs have played opposing teams back-to-back twice. The Hogs beat the Manitoba Moose in a 5-4 overtime win on opening weekend and fell 4-0 the next day. Looking to even the score, the IceHogs clash with the Stars again the close the weekend. There will be 14 more back-to-back games against conference rivals this season.

Next Home Game

Join the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m. for World Cup Kickoff Night versus the Chicago Wolves. Add $10 to your ticket to get an exclusive IceHogs U.S.A. World Cup Scarf by using code WC2022. It's also our next $2 Beer Night! Start off the weekend with $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light. Get tickets now!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Nov. 12 at Texas, 7 p.m. 3-2 Loss, Recap

Nov. 13 at Texas, 5 p.m.

Nov. 23 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Jan. 3 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time:

32-22-4-4

