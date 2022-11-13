Barracuda Clawed by Eagles, 3-1

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (6-5-0-1) struggled to find their offensive footing and would fall, 3-1, to the Colorado Eagles (6-5-1-0) on Sunday night at Tech CU Arena.

In the first, the Cuda were outshot 17-to-3 and would give up the only goal of the period at 14:30 as Ben Tardif (1) snapped in a shot from the right wing, the first of his AHL career, as he received a rink-wide pass from Justin Scott.

In the second, the Barracuda would take consecutive penalties, resulting in a minute and 38 seconds of five-on-three power play time for the Eagles but the Barracuda would kill off both penalties and the game would remain 1-0 after 40 minutes.

In the third, on Colorado's fourth power play of the game, Charles Hudon (7) would slide a backhand through the five-hole of Eetu Makiniemi at 8:16. The Eagles would seal the win with an empty netter from Anton Blidh (4) at 17:28. Tristen Robins (1) would score on the man advantage at 19:25 but it was too little, too late as the Barracuda were upended, 3-1.

Jonas Johansson (4-3-0) made it wins in four consecutive games, making 28 saves on 29 shots. Makiniemi (2-2-1) suffered the loss, allowing two on 36. His third straight loss.

