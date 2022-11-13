Wagner's Two Goals Help P-Bruins Top Checkers 5-3, Earn Fifth Straight Victory

Providence, RI - Chris Wagner's two goals, including the game-winning goal, helped the Providence Bruins fend off the Charlotte Checkers 5-3 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence led 4-1 at the end of two periods, but Charlotte came within one after back-to-back third period goals. Oskar Steen posted two points on a goal and an assist, while Jakub Lauko notched his second goal in as many games.

How It Happened

Vinni Lettieri ripped a one-timer off of a Wissmann feed from the bottom of the left circle to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 10:40 left in the first period.

45 seconds after the first goal, Lauko protected the puck from the slot to the right circle and ripped a backhander to make it 2-0 P-Bruins.

Steen caught a breakaway pass, took it up the middle of the ice and while getting hooked from behind, deked and tucked the puck past the goaltender just 41 seconds into the second period to make it 3-0 P-Bruins.

Charlotte's Anton Levtchi found the puck in the slot on the power play and roofed a shot that barely crossed the goal line with 5:32 left in the second period.

Wagner found a loose puck outside the crease and put home a backhander to increase the Providence lead to 4-1 with 1:11 left in the second period.

Michael Del Zotto fired a one-timer from the left circle on a Charlotte power play to cut the P-Bruins lead to 4-2 with 16:55 left in the third period.

Charlotte's Henry Bowlby battled through defenders at the right circle and snuck a shot past Brandon Bussi to bring the Checkers within one goal with 10:36 left in the third period.

Wagner notched the empty net goal with 17 seconds left in the game.

Stats

Lauko's goal was his second goal of the season in his second appearance for Providence this year.

Georgii Merkulov has points in four straight games after an assist today.

Lettieri's goal extended his point streak to three games.

Steen and Wagner's two-point games were good for their first multi-point games of the season.

Bussi stopped 39 of the 42 shots he faced.

The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 4-for-6.

Atlantic Division Standings

TEAM GP PTS

Providence 13 22

Bridgeport 12 17

Hershey 11 16

Charlotte 12 14

Springfield 13 14

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 11 13

Lehigh Valley 11 11

Hartford 11 11

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to start a three game home weekend on Friday, November 18 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

