Wagner's Two Goals Help P-Bruins Top Checkers 5-3, Earn Fifth Straight Victory
November 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Chris Wagner's two goals, including the game-winning goal, helped the Providence Bruins fend off the Charlotte Checkers 5-3 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence led 4-1 at the end of two periods, but Charlotte came within one after back-to-back third period goals. Oskar Steen posted two points on a goal and an assist, while Jakub Lauko notched his second goal in as many games.
How It Happened
Vinni Lettieri ripped a one-timer off of a Wissmann feed from the bottom of the left circle to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 10:40 left in the first period.
45 seconds after the first goal, Lauko protected the puck from the slot to the right circle and ripped a backhander to make it 2-0 P-Bruins.
Steen caught a breakaway pass, took it up the middle of the ice and while getting hooked from behind, deked and tucked the puck past the goaltender just 41 seconds into the second period to make it 3-0 P-Bruins.
Charlotte's Anton Levtchi found the puck in the slot on the power play and roofed a shot that barely crossed the goal line with 5:32 left in the second period.
Wagner found a loose puck outside the crease and put home a backhander to increase the Providence lead to 4-1 with 1:11 left in the second period.
Michael Del Zotto fired a one-timer from the left circle on a Charlotte power play to cut the P-Bruins lead to 4-2 with 16:55 left in the third period.
Charlotte's Henry Bowlby battled through defenders at the right circle and snuck a shot past Brandon Bussi to bring the Checkers within one goal with 10:36 left in the third period.
Wagner notched the empty net goal with 17 seconds left in the game.
Stats
Lauko's goal was his second goal of the season in his second appearance for Providence this year.
Georgii Merkulov has points in four straight games after an assist today.
Lettieri's goal extended his point streak to three games.
Steen and Wagner's two-point games were good for their first multi-point games of the season.
Bussi stopped 39 of the 42 shots he faced.
The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 4-for-6.
Atlantic Division Standings
TEAM GP PTS
Providence 13 22
Bridgeport 12 17
Hershey 11 16
Charlotte 12 14
Springfield 13 14
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 11 13
Lehigh Valley 11 11
Hartford 11 11
Next Game
The P-Bruins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to start a three game home weekend on Friday, November 18 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
