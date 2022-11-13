Hersheypark Pass Night Game Preview: Bears vs. Rocket, 5 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Laval Rocket to end a home three-in-three. Hershey enters tonight's game with five straight wins, and a seven-game home point streak to start the 2022-23 season (6-0-1-0). Tonight marks Laval's only visit to Hershey in the 2022-23 campaign.

Hershey Bears (7-2-2-0) vs. Laval Rocket (3-7-3-0)

November 13, 2022 | 5 p.m. | Game 12 | GIANT Center

Referees: Morgan MacPhee (#43),Mathieu Menniti (#30)

Linespersons: J.P. Waleski (#14), Spencer Knox (#66)

Tonight's Promotion:

Hersheypark Pass Night

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch,AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM & Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears enter tonight's contest having won five straight games, and on a six-game point streak (5-0-1-0) after earning a 2-1 victory in overtime versus Bridgeport last night at GIANT Center. Both teams were unable to light the lamp through the first 40 minutes last night. The Islanders broke through at 3:34 of the third period when Vincent Sevigny stepped into a shot near the left circle and beat Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard to put the visitors up 1-0. Hershey's Hendrix Lapierre tied the game for Hershey at 1-1, sliding a shot through the legs of Bridgeport goalie Corey Schneider at 8:09. With the game tied at the end of regulation, the Bears went on the power play 1:58 into overtime, and with Hershey on the 4-on-3 man advantage, Sam Anas beat Schneider with a wrist shot from the right circle at 2:46. The Rocket were in action last night at Lehigh Valley, falling 3-2 to the Phantoms. Laval got goals from Jesse Ylonen and Justin Barron in the defeat.

LAPIERRE LIGHTING UP:

Hershey forward Hendrix Lapierre scored his second goal of the season last night, and his first marker in eight games to help guide Hershey to a victory over the Islanders. The rookie forward has points in three straight games for Hershey, striking for 4 points (1g, 3a) in that span. The Gatineau, Quebec native has eight points (2g, 6a) in 11 games in his rookie campaign with Hershey.

WELCOME BACK BOWEY:

If he dresses this evening for Laval, tonight would mark the return of former Hershey defender Madison Bowey. Now a member of Laval, Bowey played for Hershey from 2015-18, skating in 113 games over three seasons, collecting 51 points (9g, 42a). In the 2015-16 season, Bowey led all Bears defensemen in points (29) and assists (25), was named as Hershey's Defenseman of the Year and won the John Travers/Steve Summers Award for the highest plus/minus on the team. He also skated in 31 career playoff games for the Chocolate and White, striking for 10 points (2g, 8a) and helping Hershey to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals. Bowey was part of Washington's 2018 Stanley Cup title, and has three points (1g, 2a) in 12 games with the Rocket this season.

SCOUTING THE ROCKET:

The Rocket hold a 3-7-3-0 record entering tonight's game, good for 6th in the North Division. Laval has surrendered an Eastern Conference-high 50 goals so far this season and are just 1-4-0-0 on the road. Anthony Richard, who scored the overtime-winning goal in Laval's victory at Utica on Friday, leads the club with 12 points (8g, 4a), while Jesse Ylonen is the team's top marksman on the power play with three goals. Hershey went 0-2-0-0 versus Laval last season with Rocket returner Rafael Harvey-Pinard leading the way with 4 points (3g, 1a) versus the Bears, including a goal on a penalty shot.

BEARS BITES:

With an assist last night, Hershey's Ethen Frank extended his point streak to six games (5g, 2a)...With a helper yesterday, Mike Vecchione has 99 career AHL assists...Hershey's Jake Massie played in his 100th professional game last night...Defender Logan Day dressed yesterday for his second game with the Chocolate and White, and his first appearance since Oct. 22 at Charlotte...Laval forward Rem Pitlick is the son of former Hershey Bears defender Lance Pitlick. The elder Pitlick played for the Bears from 1990-94, skating in 179 games for Hershey, and tallying 53 points (15g, 38a)...Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale played for Laval during the 2017-18 season, going 10-7-0 over 18 games...Per the AHL, this is Hershey's fifth all-time home three-in-three. With a win tonight, it'll mark the third straight time Hershey has gone 3-0-0-0 in a home three-in-three (2011, 2010).

