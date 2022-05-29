Bae's Homer Lifts Indians Past Saints, 7-4
May 29, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Ji-Hwan Bae launched a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning to put the Indianapolis Indians out of reach of the St. Paul Saints and take the sixth game of a seven-game set on Saturday night, 7-4.
Indians Record: 24-22
St. Paul Record: 19-27
WP: Bryse Wilson (1-0)
LP: Ronny Henriquez (0-2)
SV: Eric Hanhold (1)
