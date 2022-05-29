Bae's Homer Lifts Indians Past Saints, 7-4

May 29, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - Ji-Hwan Bae launched a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning to put the Indianapolis Indians out of reach of the St. Paul Saints and take the sixth game of a seven-game set on Saturday night, 7-4.

Indians Record: 24-22

St. Paul Record: 19-27

WP: Bryse Wilson (1-0)

LP: Ronny Henriquez (0-2)

SV: Eric Hanhold (1)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.