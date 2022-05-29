Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

May 29, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (25-22) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-29)

Game 47 | Home Game 24 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Sunday, May 29, 2022 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Braxton Garrett (2-1, 3.86) vs RHP Vinny Nittoli (2-0, 6.43)

GARRETT: Pitched 2.2 innings, giving up 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 HR, 5 K while with Low-A Jupiter @ Lakeland 5/21(3-2 L)

NITTOLI: Pitched 1.1 innings of relief with two strikeouts and no baserunners 5/27 vs Jacksonville (7-3)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 28, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were defeated by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 3-0 on Saturday evening. Ken Waldichuk allowed one run over five innings with seven strikeouts in his PNC Field debut.

Waldichuk made his second start of the year for the RailRiders and pitched five innings of one-run ball with seven punchouts. Jacksonville countered with Matthew Kent who shut out SWB over six frames. Jumbo Shrimp starters have given up five runs over 30 innings of work this series (1.50 ERA).

Locked in a pitcher's duel, Jacksonville broke the scoreless tie in the sixth. With the bases loaded and two outs, Brian Miller brought all three runs home on a line drive to center field. Miller finished the night 2-for-3 in his second start of the series. Miller's knock was the only hit with runners in scoring position by either team (1-for-21 combined).

Oswald Peraza and Greg Bird supplied most of the offense for the RailRiders, notching five combined hits. Peraza also stole two bases and is second on the team with 11 swiped bags this season.

Shelby Miller and Ryan Weber combined to throw four scoreless innings out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen. Kent (2-4) earned his second win for Jacksonville. Jimmy Yacabonis (2) picked up his second save. Waldichuk (0-1) dropped his first decision for SWB.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the first series between the two clubs in franchise history. It is not the only time this season that the RailRiders will play a brand new opponent. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will travel to St. Paul, MN to face the Saints beginning August 16. This series is part of twelve-straight home games for the RailRiders.

MY COUSIN VINNY - Vinny Nittoli will make a spot start today for the RailRiders. It's his first start with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and his first start since July 23, 2021 while with the Tacoma Rainiers. In 133 career games across the Majors and Minors, Nittoli has only made ten starts with all ten of them coming at the Triple-A level. This will be his eleventh appearance of the season.

WIZARD OF OS - Oswald Peraza picked up a pair of hits and reached three times on Saturday. He enters Sunday on a four-game hit streak, his second longest of the season (six-game hit streak from April 28 to May 5). He has multi-hit performances in three of his last eight games played and has now gone four for four in stolen bases in this series. Entering this set with Jacksonville, Peraza was batting .200, now raising his season average to .214 this week.

NAME GAME - The RailRiders currently have two pairs of players with the same last name but no relation: Oswald Peraza /José Peraza and Shane Greene/Zach Greene. SWB is the only team in the International League with two of these pairs. Four other IL teams have players with the same last name but no relation: the Charlotte Knights (Carlos Pérez and Andrew Perez), Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Ricardo Sánchez and Christopher Sánchez), Syracuse Mets (Jose Rodriguez and Manny Rodriguez) and Worcester Red Sox (Ronaldo Hernández and Darwinzon Hernandez).

IT'S RAINING PEN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen was utilized a lot on Thursday and Friday. In 19 innings played, the bullpen had been used in 14.2 of those innings. They had to get 44 of 57 outs (77%). Neither Thursday's starter Deivi García (1.2 IP) nor Friday's starter Josh Maciejewski (2.2 IP) were able to get through the third inning. The bullpen allowed five earned runs over those 14.2 IP (3.07 ERA) with nine walks and 21 strikeouts.

EASY BEIN' GREENE - Shane Greene pitched on Friday night for the RailRiders in the seventh and eighth innings. He set a season-high with five strikeouts. It was his first action with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since July 2, 2014. Greene was recently signed as a Minor League free agent by the Yankees. He originally played in the organization from 2009-2014.

DEWRECK - Thursday night, Derek Dietrich broke out for a four-hit, four RBI performance to lift the RailRiders to victory in extras. It was the most hits he had in a single game since June 24, 2018 (four) while as a member of the Miami Marlins. It was the most hits and RBI he's had in one game since July 20, 2012 while with the Charlotte Stone Crabs (TB Rays) when he had four hits and five RBI. He knocked three doubles Thursday, becoming the first RailRider to complete said feat this season. He tied the game in the fifth with a two-run home run and won the game in the tenth with an RBI double. Dietrich started off his 2022 RailRiders tenure 0 for his first 12. He has since gone 8 for his last 20 since.

STREAKY - Estevan Florial has hits in six-straight games with the RailRiders (played with Yankees in-between)... David Freitas and Oswald Peraza have hits in four-straight games... Shelby Miller has not been charged with a run in seven straight appearances... José Mujica has not been charged with a run in four-straight SWB appearances (appeared for Somerset in-between)... Vinny Nittoli has not been charged with a run in four-straight appearances...

QUICK HITS - The RailRiders were shut out for the eighth time this season on Saturday. They were shut out eight times in the entirety of the 2021 season... The RailRiders are 7-8 in one-run games this season... SWB has more wins (9) on the road than they do at home (7)...

ON DECK - The RailRiders are off on Monday but are set to host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday. It's "Twosday" with 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only. Also enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (33-14) lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Saturday. The only Yankee offense came on a sacrifice fly from Anthony Rizzo in the first inning. Gerrit Cole fired six, one-run innings with ten strikeouts in a no decision. Luis Severino faces Shane McClanahan today in the finale at 1:40 PM... The Somerset Patriots (28-15) outslugged the Portland Sea Dogs 9-6 on Saturday. Mickey Gasper and Jesus Bastidas homered in the Patriots' second-straight win. They wrap up the series today at 1:00 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (19-24) surrendered five runs in the tenth to fall 6-2 in extras to the Rome Braves. Blas Castaño tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing five hits, walking two and striking out five. TJ Sikkema at 2:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (20-24) could not overcome an early deficit, falling 6-2 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Tampa's lone offense came on a Kyle Battle RBI single in the ninth inning. They finish the series today at 1:00 PM...

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.