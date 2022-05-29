Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 29 at Syracuse

Rochester Red Wings (30-17) vs. Syracuse Mets (15-30)

Sunday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Logan Verrett (2-3, 4.71) vs. LHP Rob Zastryzny (0-3, 4.05)

HOT WWWINGS: The Rochester Red Wings picked up win number 30 on the year last night, beating the Mets, 8-0, behind seven innings of two-hit baseball from RHP Cade Cavalli...the righty starter shined as he posted his best start of the year going seven full innings, surrendering just two hits and a walk while striking out six...center fielder Andrew Stevenson, designated hitter Joey Meneses, and first baseman Jake Noll all contributed with two-hit performances at the plate...third baseman Richard Urena went 1-for-3 with four RBI thanks to a bases clearing double in the 5th to break it open...left fielder Josh Palacios added to the extra base hit party with a 2nd inning triple...LHP Sam Clay got through a clean 8th, striking out two, before handing it off to LHP Matt Cronin, who made his Red Wings debut, striking out a pair of his own...the Wings will send RHP Logan Verrett to the mound this afternoon for the series finale where Rochester will look to improve to 5-1 on the road trip.

HISTORIC START FOR A HISTORIC TEAM: The Wings picked up win number 30 last night, in just their 47th game of the year making this the best start to a season for a Red Wings team since the 1997 Governors Cup winning team started off their inaugural season at Frontier Field with an identical 30-17 record...the 1990 team accumulated 30 wins in just 46 games, one-upping the '97 squad...this will be the first time the Wings enter the month of June with 30 wins since the 2014 team started June play with a 30-24 record...no Red Wings team has entered the month of June with 31 wins since at least 1979...the Wings have averaged 23.6 wins through the first two months of the season dating back to 1979 (42 seasons)...Rochester joins the Nashville Sounds (MIL) as the only other Triple-A team with 30 wins thus far...the Wings sit atop the IL East with a 1.5 game lead over second place Buffalo, who will come to town for a six-game set beginning on Monday.

CADE IS REALLY THAT GUY: Following seven shutout innings, Cade Cavalli earned his second win of the year and improved upon his career stats against Syracuse...the righty had accumulated 11 hitless innings against the Mets dating back to his 4/30 start until a sixth inning knock broke up the streak...Cavalli ended the night allowing just two hits, the only two Syracuse picked up the entire game, while striking out six...Cavalli has yet to allow a run to the Syracuse squad in his two outings (12.1 innings) this year...with his six punch outs last night, Cavalli is now second on the team in strikeouts, recording 37 in 40.1 innings of work.

JASON SMOROL'S WORST NIGHTMARE: Designated hitter Joey Meneses continues to haunt Syracuse pitching, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks in last night's win...Meneses has gone 9-for-20 through the first five games of the series, logging four home runs, six runs scored, three walks, and striking out just twice...the 2018 International League MVP now ranks first in the IL in hits (58), third in batting average (.331, 58-for-175), fifth in home runs (11), and seventh in RBI (34).

GARCIA-CROSSING: Yesterday, Wings shortstop Luis Garcia went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs score...the lefty currently leads the International League in runs scored this season (38) and is just one of two Red Wings with 30 or more runs to their name (Joey Meneses, 30).

2-OUT WARRIORS: Picking up two knocks, two doubles, and three RBI last night while down to the final out of an inning, the Wings continued to hit with two outs...Rochester has an International League-best batting average (.261, 137-for-524) when working with two men retired in an inning...additionally, the Red Wings lead the IL in total bases (218) and are now tied for second (COL) for doubles (92) with two outs.

ROLLING ON THE ROAD: With yesterday's win at Syracuse, the Red Wings improved to 16-7 on the road, good enough for the best record in the International League away from home...Rochester is batting .272 (228-for-838), on the road, the second-best mark in the IL (JAX, .275 225-for-819)...the Wings team ERA is nearly a run better on the road at 4.10 compared to a 4.94 ERA at home.

START IT UP: Following a seven-inning scoreless start from Nationals' top prospect Cade Cavalli, Wings' starters have posted a 3.21 (25.2 IP/9 ER) earned run average through the Syracuse series...coming into the series, Rochester starters logged just one quality start on the season, but have posted three in the thruway series alone, with Logan Verrett, Jackson Tetreault and Cade Cavalli all going six-plus innings with less than three runs scored...Rochester starters have posted a 4.34 earned run average in May, a rebound from their 7.58 ERA in April...Verrett will take the mound again in the series finale looking to build off his momentum from earlier in the week.

WE'RE SO EXTRA: The Wings extended their extra-base hit streak to 47 games thanks to four extra-base knocks in Saturday's win...Andrew Stevenson, Jake Noll, Josh Palacios and Richard Urena all contributed with an XBH each...Rochester is second in the International League for doubles (88) and triples (14) and is also one of two teams in the IL to log an extra base knock in all of their games this season, with Louisville being the only other (CIN).

VERRETT THE THREAT: RHP Logan Verrett takes the mound in the series finale tonight in Syracuse, looking to build off of his Tuesday outing where the right-hander logged the Wings' second quality start of the year, working 6.1 innings while allowing just one earned run on three hits...after posting a 7.71 earned run average in the month of April, Verrett has rebounded well in May, posting a 3.74 (21.2 IP/9 ER) ERA to his name through four starts.

