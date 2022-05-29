Lynn Set to Begin Rehab Tonight in Durham

(DURHAM, NC) - Chicago White Sox right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn, who is currently on the team's 60-day injured list, will begin a Major League Baseball rehab assignment with the Charlotte Knights starting tonight at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. Lynn will start the game tonight for Charlotte. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Durham.

Lynn, 35, was placed on Chicago's 10-day injured list on April 4 after undergoing right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon. He was transferred to the club's 60-day injured list on May 18. Last season with the White Sox, Lynn posted an 11-6 record with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts. He compiled 176 strikeouts, one complete game and one shutout over 157.0 innings pitched. He was an American League All-Star after going 9-3 with a 1.99 ERA over 16 starts in the first half of the season.

Lynn is a two-time Major League Baseball All-Star (2012 & 2021) and a 2011 World Series Champion as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. For his career, Lynn has 115 major-league wins and a 3.48 career ERA in 288 games (264 starts) over 1,583.2 innings pitched.

The Knights will conclude the six-game series against the Bulls tonight at 6:35 p.m. from Durham, NC. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and online at www.CharlotteKnights.com.

