An East Final Rematch to Start the Season
January 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has unveiled its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Montreal Alouettes will kick off their 2025 season against the Toronto Argonauts, on Friday June 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be a rematch of last year's East Division Final.
Jason Maas' team will then fly out for three away games before returning to Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, July 5th at 7:00 PM ET to host the B.C. Lions.
The Alouettes host the Ottawa REDBLACKS in their annual Thanksgiving game on Monday, October 13 at 1p.m. ET.
The team will play three Friday home games, three more on Saturday, two on Thursday and one on Monday.
Alouettes fans will be able to catch a first glimpse of the 2025 squad as early as Saturday, May 24, at 4 p.m., when the REDBLACKS make their way to Montreal for a pre-season game.
