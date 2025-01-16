Blue Bombers Unveil 2025 Schedule

January 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Canadian Football League (CFL) today unveiled the 2025 schedule, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers opening their regular season at home on Thursday, June 12th against the BC Lions following a Week 1 bye. The home opener is one of three Thursday night home games in 2025.

The Bombers will then travel to BC for the first of four back-to-back series on the calendar before returning home to face the Edmonton Elks at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 26.

The home schedule includes three Friday night games on July 18th (vs Calgary), August 1st (vs Toronto), and October 17th (vs Saskatchewan). Three games will be played at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday nights, and three will be held on a Saturday: The annual Banjo Bowl on September 6th, the Orange Shirt Game September 27th vs Hamilton, and the final game of the regular season October 25th vs Montreal.

The annual Labour Day Classic and Banjo Bowl will be played August 31st in Regina and September 6th at Princess Auto Stadium.

"We can't wait to welcome our fans back to Princess Auto Stadium as we prepare for another great regular season culminating in the Grey Cup championship right here at home in November," said President & CEO, Wade Miller. "The energy in the stadium on game days truly makes it Winnipeg's biggest party, and we think our fans will enjoy the even number of Thursday, Friday and Saturday games on the schedule this year."

Season tickets and flex packs for the 2025 regular season are available by calling 204-784-7448 or by going online.

