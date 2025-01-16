Argos Announce 2025 Schedule Highlighted by Six Saturday Home Dates

January 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced the team's schedule for the 2025 Canadian Football League season. The Boatmen capped off the 2024 season by winning their record 19th Grey Cup championship and look to win their second consecutive championship and third in four years as they embark on their 152nd season. Toronto's full season schedule can be found at https://www.argonauts.ca/schedule/.

Highlights from the 2025 home schedule:

The Argos will raise their 19th championship banner in week two when the Calgary Stampeders come to BMO Field on Saturday, June 14. Special festivities will be planned around honouring the 2024 Grey Cup champions.

Toronto will play six home games on Saturdays and three on Fridays. Five of those six Saturday slates will be afternoon games (3 or 4 p.m.). The remaining four home dates will be either 7 or 7:30 p.m., in contrast to last season, when eight of nine home games were night games.

Toronto's annual CNE game will occur on August 23 when the Argos host B.C. at 3:00 p.m. A ticket to the game will get fans free admission into the CNE.

With the average attendance at BMO Field the highest it has been since the team moved to the lakeside stadium in 2016, the Double Blue will once again play nine home games there after playing multiple Touchdown Atlantic games in Eastern Canada over the last few years.

Toronto is 14-3 at BMO Field the last two seasons. The Argos will host every CFL team at home once again this season with rival Hamilton coming to BMO Field twice in 2025.

Additional notes from the full schedule:

For the fourth season in a row, the Boatmen's preseason game on May 30 will be played at the University of Guelph, where the team will hold its 2025 training camp.

Toronto will open up the 2025 season on the road in Montreal on June 6 in a rematch of last year's Eastern Final.

The Labour Day Classic in Hamilton continues September 1, in the 54th chapter of the traditional clash. The Argos look to win their third LDC in four years when they take on their QEW rivals.

In 2025, Toronto will play eight games on Fridays, eight games on Saturdays, and one each on Thursday and Monday.

The Double Blue's 10 games on eight or more days of rest is the second most in the CFL.

Five of Toronto's first eight games come against Eastern Division opponents, which could have playoff implications down the line.

Bye Weeks in Week 6, 14, and 21.

Semi-final playoff games will be played on November 1, followed by Division Finals on November 8 and the 112th Grey Cup will take place on November 16 in Winnipeg, MB.

For more information on the 2025 schedule as well as new season ticket memberships or to reserve your group package for the 2025 season visit https://www.argonauts.ca/tickets/, or register to become an Argos Newsletter Subscriber and be the first to hear about Argos contests, ticket offers, promotions and team news.

