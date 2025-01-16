Argonauts Ink LB Cam Judge to Contract Extension

January 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced they have extended the contract of Canadian LB Cam Judge through 2026.

"I'm excited to stay in Toronto and try and help this team win another Grey Cup championship," said Judge. "It's a great organization and I can't wait to get to work!"

Judge (6'0"/230lbs) returned to Toronto via trade with Calgary last week after playing the last three seasons in Calgary where he was the Stampeders nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2024, Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022, 2023, and 2024 as well as a CFL and West All-Star in 2022. In those three seasons, Judge recorded 241 defensive tackles, eight sacks, seven interceptions, five forced fumbles, and one touchdown in 52 games. The UCLA product signed in Toronto in 2021 and played eight games in Double Blue with 13 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. The 30-year-old started his CFL career in Saskatchewan, playing for the Riders from 2017-2019, being nominated as the Western Division's Most Outstanding Canadian in 2019 after making 61 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. For his career Judge has amassed 356 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, 15 sacks, nine interceptions, and seven forced fumbles over 95 regular season games. He has also played in five playoff games over his seven-year career.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.