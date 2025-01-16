First-Ever Stampede Bowl Featured as Part of Red and White's 2025 Schedule

January 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders are pleased to announce their schedule for the 2025 Canadian Football League season including the Stampede Bowl on July 3.

On the eve of the kickoff of the historic Calgary Stampede festival, the Stampeders will be playing host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a Thursday Night Football clash at McMahon Stadium.

"We're very excited to introduce the Stampede Bowl as part of our 2025 schedule," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. "The Stampeders and the Stampede are both longstanding traditions in this city and we're looking forward to getting the party started with what promises to be an exciting football game at McMahon Stadium.

"In addition to being one of the highlights of our 2025 season, the Stampede Bowl will help set the stage for the excitement in store for football fans in 2026 when Calgary serves as host for Grey Cup Week celebrations."

The Stampeders' 2025 slate of games once again includes a fully interlocking schedule with home and away contests against all four East Division teams. That includes a visit by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the Stamps' season-opener at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7.

Calgary will also play a total of 10 games against division rivals including two home dates with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and two trips to Edmonton to face the Elks.

Other features of the Stampeders' 2025 schedule include:

- Pre-season games on the road against the BC Lions on May 19 and at home against the Edmonton Elks on May 24

- Fans get their first regular-season look at the revamped Calgary squad when the Stamps play host to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the home-opener on June 7

- The traditional Labour Day Classic against Edmonton with a 4 p.m. kickoff

- In addition to the Labour Day Monday contest, regular-season dates at McMahon also include two Thursdays, one Friday and five Saturdays

- Five summer home dates - three in June, one in July and one in August - prior to the Labour Day Classic

- Byes in Weeks 4, 11 and 15

Calgary Stampeders 2025 schedule

All times Mountain

Pre-season

Wk Opponent Date Time

A at BC Monday, May 19 2 p.m.

B Edmonton Saturday, May 24 7:30 p.m.

Regular season

Wk Opponent Date Time

1 Hamilton Saturday, June 7 5 p.m.

2 at Toronto Saturday, June 14 2 p.m.

3 Ottawa Saturday, June 21 2 p.m.

4 Bye

5 Winnipeg Thursday, July 3 7 p.m.

6 at Saskatchewan Friday, July 11 7 p.m.

7 at Winnipeg Friday, July 18 6:30 p.m.

8 Montreal Thursday, July 24 7 p.m.

9 at Ottawa Thursday, July 31 5:30 p.m.

10 Winnipeg Saturday, Aug. 9 5 p.m.

11 Bye

12 Saskatchewan Saturday, Aug. 23 5 p.m.

13 Edmonton Monday, Sept. 1 4 p.m.

14 at Edmonton Saturday, Sept. 6 5 p.m.

15 Bye

16 BC Friday, Sept. 19 7:30 p.m.

17 at Montreal Friday, Sept. 26 5 p.m.

18 at BC Saturday, Oct. 4 5 p.m.

19 at Hamilton Saturday, Oct. 11 1 p.m.

20 Toronto Saturday, Oct. 18 5 p.m.

21 at Edmonton Friday, Oct. 24 5:30 p.m.

Post-season

Division Semi-Finals Saturday, Nov. 1 4:30 p.m.

Division Finals Saturday, Nov. 8 4:30 p.m.

Grey Cup in Winnipeg Sunday, Nov. 16 4 p.m.

