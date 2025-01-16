2025 CFL Season Kicks off in Riderville

January 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Canadian Football League has released its full 21-week schedule for the 2025 Season, and Week 1 kicks off in the heartland of Canadian football when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Thursday, June 5th at Mosaic Stadium.

In addition, the CFL season will also close at Mosaic Stadium, with the final game of the CFL regular season taking place against the B.C. Lions on October 25th. This will be the first time in Rider history the CFL season has both started and ended with Saskatchewan home games.

This season's home schedule includes just one Thursday night game - the CFL Season Opener on June 5th, and one Sunday game - the iconic Labour Day Classic. This year's home games are rounded out with three Friday games and four Saturday games. This season also boasts five family-friendly start times, which include four 5 p.m. starts (Weeks 4, 13, 15 and 21) and one 1 p.m. start (Week 11).

Much like last season, the Roughriders will play every team in the West and East division at least twice, once home and once away. The Club will play two divisional rivals, the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, three times (or five times against Winnipeg if you count the preseason)! The Club is also thrilled to be celebrating the 60th Labour Day Classic on August 31st.

As a bonus, the 2025 schedule also keeps the Roughrider players well rested, with no game-to-game turnarounds shorter than six days, and evenly spaced byes in Weeks 5, 10 and 16.

TICKETING INFORMATION

With the 2025 schedule now set, this is the perfect time for Rider Fans to secure their Season Ticket Membership! Season tickets are currently at the lowest price of the year, with early bird discounts in place until January 31st, plus fans have a chance to win weekly prizes including Rider Store gift cards and 2013 signed merchandise. Adult Season Seat Memberships start as low as $31 (plus tax) per game.

Fans wanting to bring the Rider Pride from their youth to the next generation can secure their Family Season Membership, which covers two adults and two youth (ages 3-15), for only $89 (plus tax) per game. If you have a specific location in mind, youth pricing also remains in place for 2025 at 50% off the adult price in sections white to silver. Spend time with the family all season long!

Want more options? With Flex Packs fans can build their perfect game lineup. Score big savings - up to $34 per game - and lock in seats for the games you know you have to attend, like the Labour Day Classic. Flex Packs let you snag your tickets before the general public, with exclusive pre-sale access to a home playoff game and the Grey Cup. Change of plans? No problem! You can exchange tickets for another game. Flex packages start with a minimum of 10 vouchers, which can be applied to any number of seats and any game this season!

For a full list of Season Ticket Member Benefits, or to explore Flex Packages and other ticketing options, head to https://www.riderville.com/ssktickets/.

SCHEDULE FAST FACTS

June 5th is the earliest start in Roughriders history (previous standard was June 8th at Edmonton last year).

The Club will play four games in June for the first time in franchise history.

August 31st will mark the sixth Labour Day Classic played on August 31st (previously: 1986, 1997, 2003, 2008, 2014).

It is the seventh time the Roughriders open and close their regular season at home (previously: 1947, 1985, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2018).

It will be the fourth time the Roughriders open their season against Ottawa (previously: 1985, 1988, 2002) and the first time at home since 1985. The Roughriders are 3-0 in openers against Ottawa.

It is the first time since the formation of the CFL that the Roughriders will play both the opening game of the CFL season (Game #1) and the closing game of the CFL season (Game #90) at home.

The CFL will continue to hold all playoff games on Saturdays except for the Grey Cup Championship, which will be played on Sunday, November 16th in Winnipeg.

