Tiger-Cats Unveil 2025 Schedule

January 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, in conjunction with the Canadian Football League, have released the football club's schedule for the 2025 CFL season.

This year's slate features an incredibly fan-friendly schedule, with eight of the team's nine regular season home dates taking place on weekends or holidays. The Tiger-Cats home schedule includes three Friday night games, three Saturday night games, one Saturday afternoon game, and one Thursday evening game, while the annual Labour Day Classic will kick off on Monday, September 1.

Among the highlights of this year's home schedule:

Saturday, June 14: The Home Opener against Saskatchewan presented by FirstOntario

Join the excitement as the Ticats kick off their first regular season home game of the year! Be there when the team honours the legendary Garney Henley by retiring his iconic #26 jersey in a special ceremony. It's a perfect way to celebrate Father's Day weekend.

Monday, September 1: The Labour Day Classic versus Toronto presented by WeatherTech

The most anticipated day on the local sports calendar will once again feature a late afternoon kickoff (2:30 p.m.) and exciting lineup of musical performances that will entertain fans all day long.

Saturday, September 20: Canadian Football Hall of Fame Game against Edmonton

The rich history of Canadian football will be on display when the Canadian Football Hall of Fame welcomes the Class of 2025 at the annual Hall of Fame Game in Hamilton.

The Wall of Honour Game

The tradition of recognizing Tiger-Cats legends who have made a lasting impact on the franchise continues. Further details, including the date of the game and this year's honouree(s), will be announced in the near future.

Hamilton's best-in-class in-stadium entertainment experience will once again include:

Families on the field

After every game, fans can head down to the field and let loose! Play tag, snap some fun photos, take in the excitement, and make unforgettable memories together. This family-friendly activity is one of the most thrilling and unique experiences you'll find on game day.

Live music in the Stipley at every game

After a wildly successful debut last season, the Stipley fan experience is back and better than ever! Get ready for live music at every home game, set against the vibrant backdrop of Stipley's 18,000 square feet of social space in the south end zone. It's the ultimate patio hangout, complete with exclusive food and drink options.

Places to connect and socialize throughout the stadium

From the Stipley in the south end zone, to the Coors Banquet Bar and FirstOntario Community Lounge on the second level of the east side, to Stripes' Jungle playground in the Findlay Family Zone on the northwest corner of the stadium, there's exciting experiences for fans of all ages on gameday.

South Plaza Saturdays

Prior to each of the Tiger-Cats' Saturday home games, fans are invited to the south plaza for the ultimate pre-game experience featuring alumni autograph sessions, exciting giveaways, inflatable play areas, mascot photo opportunities, and much more.

"We're always listening to our fans and working closely with the CFL to create a schedule that works for everyone," said Matt Afinec, President and COO of Business Operations, Hamilton Sports Group. "This year, we're excited to offer a terrific mix of game dates, kickoff times and in-stadium experiences that fit the needs of all our fans- whether they're season seat holders, families, or part of our business community. The energy and passion from our fans truly makes our stadium the best place to be on game day, and we're excited to see our fans fuel our home field advantage this season."

Date Opponent Time (ET)

Saturday, May 24 Toronto 7:00 p.m. (Preseason)

Friday, May 30 at Toronto 7:00 p.m. (Preseason)

Saturday, June 7 at Calgary 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 14 Saskatchewan 7:00 p.m.

Friday, June 27 Montréal 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 4 at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 12 Ottawa 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 20 at Ottawa 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 27 at BC 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 2 at Edmonton 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 7 BC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 16 at Saskatchewan 3:00 p.m.

Monday, September 1 Toronto 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 6 at Montréal 1:00 p.m.

Friday, September 12 Winnipeg 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 20 Edmonton 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 27 at Winnipeg 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 4 at Toronto 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 11 Calgary 3:00 p.m.

Friday, October 24 Ottawa 7:00 p.m.

The 2025 season introduces the most flexible and customizable membership, group, and premium hospitality options to date. Choose from full season, half season, and 10-ticket flex memberships, along with premium seating and tailored business hospitality packages to suit a range of hosting needs. For complete details on 2025 ticket offerings, visit www.ticats.ca/tickets.

