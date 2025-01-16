Argos Extend Canadian OL John Bosse & Sign American DL Deshawn McCarthy
January 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have extended Canadian OL J ohn Bosse and signed American DL Deshawn McCarthy. The team also announced the release of American LB Jon Jones.
Bosse (6'4"/335lbs) was selected by the Argos in the third round (25th overall) in the 2024 CFL Draft and played two games in his rookie year with the Argos. The University of Calgary alum made his CFL debut on September 7 vs Ottawa. He was a member of the 2019 Vanier Cup champions.
McCarthy (6'4"/265lbs) attended East Stroudsburg State (2019-2023) where he played in 43 games and tallied 138 tackles, 51 for loss, 31 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 14 knockdowns. The Philadelphia native was a First Team All-American in 2021 after a 13-sack campaign.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from January 16, 2025
- Argos Extend Canadian OL John Bosse & Sign American DL Deshawn McCarthy - Toronto Argonauts
- Argonauts Ink LB Cam Judge to Contract Extension - Toronto Argonauts
- Elks 2025 Schedule Released - Edmonton Elks
- 2025 CFL Season Kicks off in Riderville - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Unveil 2025 Schedule - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Open 2025 Home Schedule vs Als on June 13 - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Argos Announce 2025 Schedule Highlighted by Six Saturday Home Dates - Toronto Argonauts
- The Schedule Has Dropped: Familiar Game Themes Return for 2025 Season - B.C. Lions
- Open Season: 2025 Campaign Kicks off on June 5 - CFL
- First-Ever Stampede Bowl Featured as Part of Red and White's 2025 Schedule - Calgary Stampeders
- Blue Bombers Unveil 2025 Schedule - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- An East Final Rematch to Start the Season - Montreal Alouettes
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Jake Thomas - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories
- Argos Extend Canadian OL John Bosse & Sign American DL Deshawn McCarthy
- Argonauts Ink LB Cam Judge to Contract Extension
- Argos Announce 2025 Schedule Highlighted by Six Saturday Home Dates
- Toronto Reaches Deal to Send RB Adeboboye to Ottawa
- Argos Bring Back LB Cam Judge in Trade with Stampeders