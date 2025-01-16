Argos Extend Canadian OL John Bosse & Sign American DL Deshawn McCarthy

January 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have extended Canadian OL J ohn Bosse and signed American DL Deshawn McCarthy. The team also announced the release of American LB Jon Jones.

Bosse (6'4"/335lbs) was selected by the Argos in the third round (25th overall) in the 2024 CFL Draft and played two games in his rookie year with the Argos. The University of Calgary alum made his CFL debut on September 7 vs Ottawa. He was a member of the 2019 Vanier Cup champions.

McCarthy (6'4"/265lbs) attended East Stroudsburg State (2019-2023) where he played in 43 games and tallied 138 tackles, 51 for loss, 31 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 14 knockdowns. The Philadelphia native was a First Team All-American in 2021 after a 13-sack campaign.

