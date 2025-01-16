RedBlacks Open 2025 Home Schedule vs Als on June 13

January 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - After a Week 1 visit to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Ottawa REDBLACKS will return to TD Place on June 13 to face off against their rival Montreal Alouettes on Friday Night Football, in their 2025 home opener.

"We know that our fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of our 2025 schedule, and we are excited to finally be able to share it with them," said REDBLACKS President Adrian Sciarra. "TD Place was a stronghold for our team last year, with our best home record ever, and we can't wait to build on that success and deliver another season of exciting football at Lansdowne."

The tilt with the Alouettes kicks off Ottawa's nine-game home schedule, bringing all eight other CFL clubs to TD Place at least once, with Montreal visiting twice. The REDBLACKS will play one home game on Thursday Night Football, four on Friday Night Football, two on Saturday's, and two Sunday's. The first Sunday game on June 29 will feature a 2024 playoff rematch, when the Toronto Argonauts come to the nation's capital for the REDBLACKS' annual Canada Day Game.

Ottawa will feature in the opening game of the 2025 CFL season on June 5, taking on the Riders on the year's first edition of Thursday Night Football. Ottawa's nine games will only see them visiting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats twice, and include one more Thursday, two Friday's, three Saturday's, one Sunday, and the annual Thanksgiving Monday matchup with Montreal.

A pair of preseason games will feature a home-and-home series between the REDBLACKS and Alouettes; first in Montreal on May 24, and back in Ottawa on May 30.

The 2025 CFL season will conclude with the 112th Grey Cup from Winnipeg on November 16.

Ottawa's full schedule can be found at ottawaredblacks.com.

