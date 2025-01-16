Blue Bombers Re-Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Jake Thomas

January 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year extension with veteran defensive tackle Jake Thomas, who was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Thomas (6-1, 280; Acadia University; born: December 6, 1990, in Douglas, NB.) returns in 2025 for his 13th season with the Blue Bombers. He is not only currently the longest-serving member of the team, but among the franchise leaders in games played at 205 - fifth all-time behind only Bob Cameron (394), Troy Westwood (293), Chris Walby (249), and Stan Mikawos (220).

Originally selected by the club in fourth round, 29th overall, in the 2012 CFL Draft, Thomas suited up for every game in 2024, including the Western Final and Grey Cup, and has now not missed any action for seven consecutive seasons.

He registered a career high 23 defensive tackles in 2024, adding two quarterback sacks, and a forced fumble. Thomas has 33 sacks in his career with the Blue Bombers, ranking him tied with Mikawos for 11th spot in franchise history.

