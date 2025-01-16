Elks 2025 Schedule Released

EDMONTON - A new era of EE football begins Saturday, June 7 in Vancouver when the Edmonton Elks take on the B.C. Lions to open their 2025 Canadian Football League season. Edmonton's regular season opener was unveiled Thursday, as the CFL released the complete 2025 schedule.

The Elks enter the Club's 76th season with renewed optimism. The Club has seen an overhaul in leadership with the appointment of President & CEO Chris Morris, the return of Ed Hervey as VP of Football Operations & General Manager, and the hiring of Alberta product Mark Kilam as Head Coach.

The Green and Gold finished their 2024 campaign with a 7-4 record in their final 11 games, as they aim to carry that momentum towards a return to the CFL playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Elks open the 2025 season on the road in Vancouver, taking on the Lions Week 1 (Saturday, June 7), before opening their home schedule Week 3 at Commonwealth Stadium (Thursday, June 19) against the Montreal Alouettes.

Additional highlights of the Elks' 18-game schedule include the annual Labour Day Classic in Calgary against the Stampeders (Monday, Sept. 1) and rematch in Edmonton (Saturday, Sept. 6), where Edmonton looks to match last season's feat of sweeping the Battle of Alberta home-and-home.

KEY DATES

Regular season kickoff: Saturday, June 7 at B.C. Lions

Home Opener: Thursday, June 19 vs. Montreal Alouettes

Labour Day Classic: Monday, September 1 @ Calgary Stampeders

Labour Day Rematch: Saturday, September 6 vs. Calgary Stampeders

Regular season finale: Friday, October 24 vs. Calgary Stampeders

Bye Weeks: Week 2, Week 7, Week 18

The late season push to the playoffs will be one to watch for fans of the Double E, with the Elks closing the season with four straight contests against West Division opponents.

The Elks roster will begin to take shape in their preseason matchups, which feature a trip to McMahon Stadium to take on the Stamps (Saturday, May 24), before returning to Commonwealth Stadium to face the Lions (Friday, May 30).

2025 season seats are currently available by visiting GoElks.com.

Single game tickets to the Elks full home schedule will go on sale in the spring. For fans looking to secure tickets to their favourite games right away, 4-ticket flex packs to any 2025 home games are available now for just $90.

ELKS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BY WEST DIVISION OPPONENT

Head-to-head (reg. season)

132-107-3 all-time (72-46-1 home / 60-61-2 away)

3-0 in 2024 (35-20 win Week 13 / 37-16 win Week 14 / 23-18 win Week 19)

2024 meetings

Preseason ¬â¹ B: Saturday, May 24 @ Calgary Stampeders (7:30 p.m. MT)

Week 13: Monday, September 1 @ Calgary Stampeders (4:00 p.m. MT)

Week 14: Saturday, September 6 vs. Calgary Stampeders (5:00 p.m. MT)

Week 21: Friday, October 25 vs Calgary Stampeders (7:30 p.m. MT)

Need to know

The Elks will look to continue their recent dominance in the Battle of Alberta heading into 2025. Last year, Edmonton owned Alberta with a perfect 3-0 record against the Stampeders while outscoring their provincial rivals by a 95-54 margin. The BoA sweep marked the first time in 22 years that the Green and Gold were victorious in every game against the Stamps in a single season.

Head-to-head (reg. season)

117-88-4 all-time (63-39-1 home / 54-49-3 away)

1-1 in 2024 (24-21 loss Week 4 / 33-16 win Week 10)

2024 meetings

Preseason C: Friday, May 30 vs. B.C. Lions (7:30 p.m. MT)

Week 1: Saturday, June 7 @ B.C. Lions (8:00 p.m. MT / 7:00 p.m. PT)

Week 6: Sunday, July 13 vs. B.C. Lions (5:00 p.m. MT)

Week 20: Friday, Oct 17 @ B.C. Lions (8:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. PT)

Need to know

The Elks will visit the B.C. Lions to begin their 2025 season, after snapping an eight-game losing streak to the Pacific club in Week 10 of last season. Familiarity will be the theme between the two sides, with Elks offensive Coordinator Jordan Maksymic and Receivers Coach Jason Tucker facing off against their old club four times in 2025.

Head-to-head (reg. season)

125-99-2 (74-39-2 home / 51-60-0 away)

1-2 in 2024 (29-21 loss Week 1 / 42-31 win Week 9 / 28-24 loss Week 18)

2024 meetings

Week 8: Friday, July 25 @ Saskatchewan Roughriders (7:00 p.m. MT)

Week 18: Saturday, September 27 vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders (5:00 p.m. MT)

Need to know

For the the first time in three seasons, the Elks will not start their season with a matchup against their prairie rivals. Fans will have to wait until Week 8 to watch the rival shades of green go head-to-head, and until Week 17 to watch them face off at Commonwealth Stadium. Last seasons matchup against the Roughriders saw Tre Ford stake his claim as the Elks starter, putting up 42 points and 515 net yards in a Week 9 victory.

Head-to-head (reg. season)

102-96-3 (59-39-2 home / 43-57-1 away)

0-2 in 2024 (27-14 loss Week 16 / 55-27 loss Week 17)

2024 meetings

Week 4: Thursday, June 19 @ Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6:30 p.m. MT | 7:30 p.m. CT)

Week 19: Saturday, October 11 vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5:00 p.m. MT)

Need to know

Edmonton will look to snap an 11-game losing streak to the five-time defending West Division champion Blue Bombers. The Elks last victory against Winnipeg came in their 2018 regular season finale at Commonwealth Stadium. Edmonton ran into the Bombers at the wrong time in 2024, with their two game back-to-back matchups occurring after Winnipeg had won five consecutive games en route to an eight-game win streak. ¬â¹ ¬â¹

ELKS SCHEDULE BY THE NUMBERS

By day:

Thursday - 2 (Weeks 3, 4)

Friday - 6 (Weeks 8, 10, 11, 12, 20, 21)

Saturday - 7 (Weeks 1, 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18)

Sunday - 2 (Weeks 5, 6)

Monday - 1 (Week 13)

By division opponent:

West: 10

East: 8

Longest homestand:

2 games (Week 5 vs. Ottawa and Week 6 vs. B.C. | Week 17 vs. Saskatchewan and Week 19 vs. Winnipeg)

Longest road streak:

2 games (Week 11 @ Hamilton, Week 12 @ Ottawa, Week 13 @ Calgary | Week 15 @ Toronto, Week 16 @ Hamilton)

Most regular season meetings:

3 against Calgary Stampeders, B.C. Lions.

Road: vs. Stampeders (Week 13) | vs. Lions (Week 6)

Home: vs. Stampeders (Weeks 14, 21) | vs. Lions (Week 1, 20)

Only one back-to-back opponent:

Calgary Stampeders (Week 13, 14)

