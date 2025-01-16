The Schedule Has Dropped: Familiar Game Themes Return for 2025 Season

(Vancouver) - BC Lions fans can start pencilling in their dates for the 2025 football calendar as the Canadian Football League officially rolled out its schedule this morning.

"We're excited for our fans to once again enjoy some of our popular game themes that have been a major hit these past couple of seasons. We also look forward to once again hosting a big Concert Kickoff to ring in a new season of Lions football," said Lions' president Duane Vienneau.

Our 71st season begins on Saturday, June 7 as the Edmonton Elks visit Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place for the fourth annual Concert Kickoff at 7:00 pm. Who will bring this year's musical entertainment? We shall find out in the coming months!

The Lions return home in week three on Saturday, June 21 to battle the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in our first 4:00 pm home clash of the summer. This also marks the second portion of a huge home- and- home series as head coach Buck Pierce returns to Manitoba in week two on Thursday, June 12.

A busy month of July includes back-to-back home games as the Saskatchewan Roughriders come to town for the third annual Watermelon Smash on Saturday, July 19 followed by a date with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, July 27. Both of those are 4:00 pm starts.

Following a bye and two road games, we are back home on Saturday, August 16 to battle the Montreal Alouettes at 4:00 pm.

The post-Labour Day stretch drive features four home games, beginning with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in town on Friday, September 12 at 7:00 pm.

Our fifth annual Orange Shirt Day Game where we honour and respect Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is set for 7:00 pm on Friday, September 26 as we clash with the Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts.

To begin the regular season's final month, we welcome Vernon Adams Jr. and the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, October 4. The third annual Gravy Bowl is our final 4:00 pm home kickoff.

The regular season home slate concludes on Friday, October 17 with a second visit from the Edmonton Elks at 7:30 pm.

All roads lead to Winnipeg and the 112th Grey Cup at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to witness every touchdown and cheer for your team all season long- secure your 2025 BC Lions season tickets today and be part of the action as we usher in a new era.

Additional Nuggets On The 2025 BC Lions Schedule:

The home schedule features five Saturdays, three Fridays and one Sunday.

While the Elks pay two visits to Vancouver in 2025, the Lions travel twice to Saskatchewan: week four on Saturday, June 28 and week 21 to wrap up the regular season on Saturday, October 25.

The Lions play two games each against their other two division rivals Winnipeg and Calgary. After the early back-to-back with the Bombers, we will travel to Calgary in week 16 on Friday, September 19 before the Gravy Bowl rematch on October 4.

Summer WestJet Rewards: the Lions play three straight road games beginning in week four on June 28 in their first trip to Saskatchewan followed by a July 5 clash in Montreal and a Sunday, July 13 visit to Edmonton.

The Lions' three bye weeks are as follows: week nine on the heels of the July 27 visit from Hamilton, week 13 (Labour Day weekend) after a visit to Ottawa on September 5 and week 19 (Thanksgiving weekend) following the Gravy Bowl game.

