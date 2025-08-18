Alyssa Thomas Becomes the ONLY Player with 5+ Triple-Doubles in Multiple Seasons! (August 17, 2025)
Published on August 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
In the Phoenix Mercury win over the Storm, Alyssa Thomas becomes the ONLY player in WNBA history to record 5+ triple-doubles in multiple seasons (6 in 2023, 5 in 2025)!
19 PTS | 10 REB | 11 AST | 3 STL
#WNBARivalsWeek presented by @ally
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
