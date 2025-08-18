Alyssa Thomas Becomes the ONLY Player with 5+ Triple-Doubles in Multiple Seasons! (August 17, 2025)

Published on August 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







In the Phoenix Mercury win over the Storm, Alyssa Thomas becomes the ONLY player in WNBA history to record 5+ triple-doubles in multiple seasons (6 in 2023, 5 in 2025)!

19 PTS | 10 REB | 11 AST | 3 STL

#WNBARivalsWeek presented by @ally







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.