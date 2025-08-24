All Goals from Detroit City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies in the 1st Half
Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 23, 2025
- United Stand Strong, Hold League Leaders to Scoreless Draw - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Fall, 2-0, in Detroit - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- United Stand Strong, Hold League Leaders to Scoreless Draw - New Mexico United
- LouCity's Playoff Plans on Hold for Another Week After Draw with New Mexico - Louisville City FC
- Hounds Respond to Claim Road Draw in Birmingham - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Jack Blake Records 6th Career Brace in 3-2 Win - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Athletic Gains the Edge over Rhode Island in El Clamico with 3-0 Victory - Hartford Athletic
- Roots Concede Two Late, Fall 1-2 at Lexington SC in Inaugural Meeting - Oakland Roots
- Rhode Island FC Falls 3-0 at Regional Rival Hartford Athletic - Rhode Island FC
- Legion FC Signs Goalkeeper Trevor McMullen - Birmingham Legion FC
- Detroit City FC Kicks off Three Match Homestand Tonight with Clash against Tampa Bay Rowdies - Detroit City FC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Austrian Forward Kelvin Arase - Phoenix Rising FC
- Charleston vs. Loudoun Postponed for August 24, Kickoff at 5 p.m. ET - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- Detroit City FC Kicks off Three Match Homestand Tonight with Clash against Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Detroit City FC Assistant Coach Nick Dasovic Steps Down from Role
- Friday Night Lights: Le Rouge on the Road to North Carolina FC in Match Nationally Televised on CBS Sports Network
- Detroit City FC Announces New Home to be Named AlumniFi Field, Releases Renderings
- It's Official: Our New Stadium Will be Known as AlumniFi Field