Aces Club Chasers 23-8

Omaha shortstop Erick Mejia collected three hits and designated hitter Brett Phillips homered for the second straight game, however Reno right fielder Jamie Westbrook blasted two longballs and shortstop Domingo Leyba recorded five of the Aces' 22 hits in their 23-8 win over the Storm Chasers on Friday evening at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, Nevada.

Reno's 23 runs scored were the most by a Storm Chasers opponent in the Werner Park Era (since 2011), as well as the most through at least the 2004 campaign. The Aces' 22 hits were also the highest total against Omaha since the Las Vegas 51s smashed 24 hits against the Omaha Royals on July 25, 2006.

All nine batters in Reno's order posted at least one knock, including six multi-hit efforts. Leyba (5-7, 3 R, 2B, 2 RBI) accumulated five of those knocks, with 3B Joshua Rojas (4-6, R, 2B, 3 RBI) adding four. Omaha LF Jorge Bonifacio (2-5, R, RBI) and 2B Jecksson Flores (2-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB) joined Mejia (3-4, R, RBI, BB) in tallying two or more knocks for the road side.

Aces reliever Braden Shipley (3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 4 K) earned the victory, with Michael Kohn (1.0 IP, H, 2 BB, K) and Bradin Hagens (1.0 IP) adding scoreless frames of support. Storm Chasers starter Zach Lovvorn (0.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to square off in the second game of their four-game series on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is scheduled for 9:05pm CT.

The Storm Chasers return home to Werner Park on Wednesday, August 7 to start a seven-game homestand. First pitch of the series opener versus the Salt Lake Bees is set for 7:05pm CT.

