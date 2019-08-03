Aces to Host Military Appreciation Night, POW/MIA Chair of Honor

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host their annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Silver State International and Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment & KKOH AM 780 on Saturday, August 3 against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a mini American Flag and with a purchase of $20 or more in the Team Shop, fans can claim a free toy. Three specialty food options will be available for Saturday night only.

4-Star General Burger: Eight oz. patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, BBQ sauce, bacon strips & onion rings.

Freedom Funnel Fries: Funnel fries, marshmallow fluff, raspberry sauce & blueberry sauce

Tango Tots: Tater tots, Gehl's cheese & Pico de Gallo

"We will be dedicating a POW-MIA (prisoner of war/missing in action) seat," said Aces General Manager Jaenson. "We've been working with Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 of the Vietnam Veterans of America for over a year to bring this dedication to life. We've asked the league for an inning extension in the seventh inning when we will pause the game to dedicate the seat in front of a sold-out crowd. We'll set up all the flags, introduce guests, stop the game and read a plaque. Then, we'll sing 'God Bless America' going into the seventh-inning stretch. The chair will remain unoccupied in perpetuity."

The POW/MIA Chair of Honor Program is intended to support Sierra Nevada Chapter 989's main mission by bringing daily reminders of the POW/MIA issue to cities and towns, big and small, across the nation. The unoccupied chair honors the more than 82,000 service members who may be prisoners of war (POW) or missing in action (MIA). It symbolizes there will always be a place in this stadium awaiting their return.

Reno will don Military Appreciation specialty jerseys and make the game-used jerseys available for purchase through the LiveSource App and in-stadium during the game. All proceeds for the Military Appreciation jerseys will go to Disabled American Veterans 501(c)(4) tax-exempt charity.

The Reno Aces continue their seven-game homestand tonight with the first game of a four-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Tickets are available for purchase now at www.renoaces.com. Follow the club all season long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.

Thank you to KBronze plaques and metal letters in Danville, IL for donating the plaque and to Hussey Seating for providing our POW/MIA chair.

