Reno Scores a Lot More Runs Than Omaha

Reno, Nevada. - The Reno Aces defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night by a score of 23-8. Below is a list of how Reno scored 20+ runs for the third time this season.

Kevin Cron hit two-run home run to right center (2-1, Reno)

Carlos Asuaje draws a bases-loaded walk, Blake Swihart scores (3-1, Reno)

Lucas Herbert draws a bases-loaded walk, Jamie Westbrook scores (4-1, Reno)

Joshua Rojas doubles, Andy Young and Carlos Asuaje score (6-1, Reno)

Blake Swihart reached on fielders choice, Domingo Leyba scores (7-1, Reno)

Jamie Westbrook hits a two-run home run, scoring Blake Swihart (9-1, Reno)

Ben DeLuzio singles, Andy Young scores (10-1, Reno)

Lucas Herbert reached on fielders choice, Ben DeLuzio (11-1, Reno)

Joshua Rojas singles, Lucas Herbert scores (12-1, Reno)

Jamie Westbrook hits a three-run home run, Kevin Cron and Blake Swihart score (15-5, Reno)

Domingo Leyba doubles, Joshua Rojas scores (16-6, Reno)

Joshua Rojas grounds out, Andy Young scores (17-6, Reno)

Domingo Leyba singles, Ben DeLuzio scores (18-6, Reno)

Carlos Asuaje singles, Jamie Westbrook scores (19-8, Reno)

Lucas Herbert doubles, Andy Young scores (20-8, Reno)

Andy Young hits a three-run homer (23-8, Reno)

Top Performers - Reno

Jamie Westbrook (3-for-4, 2 HR, 5 R, 5 RBI)

Andy Young (3-for-5, HR, 3B, 2B, 5 R, 3 RBI)

Domingo Leyba (5-for-7, 2B, 3 R, 2 R)

Top Performers - Omaha

Chase d'Araud (1 IP, 0 R, 1 H)

Brett Phillips (1-for-4, HR)

Erick Mejia (3-for-4, R, RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Saturday August 3 Omaha RHP Riley Smith vs. LHP Jake Kalish 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

20+: Tonight marked the third time this season the Aces scored at least 20 runs in a game. The first time came on May 20 against Tacoma when the club pushed across 25 runs. The second time came on June 29 when the Aces put up 20 runs against Las Vegas. Reno had never scored 20 runs in a game twice in a single season before, they have now done it three times in 2019.

Welcome: Infielder Josh Rojas made his Aces debut tonight going 4-for-6 with a double and three RBI. He was part of the Zack Grienke to Houston trade on July 31st.

