Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (46-63) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (45-66)

Game #110: Nashville Sounds (46-63) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (45-66)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Kolby Allard (0-0, ---) vs. RHP Tim Melville (7-5, 5.56)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

An Evening in Bachville - Notable contestants from ABC's hit reality show "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" will be attending the game. Fans can purchase the VIP Bachville package that includes early entry into First Tennessee Park at 4:30 p.m., a special Q&A session at 5:00 and an exclusive pregame cocktail party at 5:30. The VIP Bachville package is $25 and includes a ticket to the game.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.

From the Notes

Kolby Allard: 21-year-old Kolby Allard starts for the Sounds tonight and is making his organizational debut. Allard was acquired by the Rangers in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on July 30. Allard was swapped for Texas reliever Chris Martin. Following the trade, MLB Pipeline labeled Allard as the #16 prospect in the Rangers organization. The southpaw had spent the entire 2019 season with Triple-A Gwinnett where he was 7-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 20 starts. In 110.0 innings, he has yielded 119 hits and 36 walks to go along with 98 strikeouts. He last pitched on July 27 in a start against Triple-A Columbus. He opposed Danny Salazar and and allowed 7 runs on 10 hits and 2 walks in 5.2 innings. He allowed 3 home runs and was tagged with the loss in Gwinnett's 7-3 setback. Allard made his Major League debut in 2018 with Atlanta at just 20 years old. He spent the majority of the '18 season with Gwinnett where he went 6-4 with a 2.72 ERA in 19 starts. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 1st round (14th overall) of the 2015 MLB Draft.

Dillard was Dominant: Tim Dillard's complete game effort was the first by a Nashville Sounds pitcher in 2019. It was the first 9-inning variety complete game by a Sounds pitcher since Jharel Cotton's near perfect game in Round Rock on August 9, 2016. After Dillard allowed the one-out, first inning home run, he faced the minimum 26 batters the rest of the way.

Complete Game By the Numbers: Last night's feat by Dillard was the 90th complete game by a Sounds pitcher in the Pacific Coast League era (1998-present) and the 39th 9-inning complete game. Prior to Cotton's gem on August 9, 2016, Mike Fiers was the last Sounds pitcher to accomplish the feat on August 31, 2011 at Iowa. For Dillard, it's his 10th career complete game and 5th time he has gone the full 9 innings.

Granite Joins the 20 Steals Club: Zack Granite swiped his team-high 20th stolen base of the season last night. Jorge Mateo paced the Sounds last year with 25 and Craig Gentry was the last before Mateo with 20+ when he swiped 25 in 2015. Granite's 20 steals are tied for 6th-most in the Pacific Coast League. Ian Miller of Tacoma leads the league with 26.

What's the word around Nashville?

SportsDay Rangers (@dmn_rangers)

How @ScottHeineman's MLB debut is a step toward the Rangers' attempt to 'raise the talent level on the club' : @KSherringtonDMN #TogetherWe : buff.ly/2LV1ITG

Tatum Everett - FOX17 (@tatumeverett)

Thanks @nashvillesounds for letting me throw out the first pitch! Not gonna lie, I didn't make myself look as unathletic as I am. @FOXNashville

Minor League Baseball (@MiLB)

A 39-minute delay can't stop #TexasRangers' Tim Dillard, who spins his 10th career complete game for @nashvillesounds. atmilb.com/2LZGeFa

Steve Layman (@SteveLayman)

.@nashvillesounds win 7-3. And I have to salute Tim Dillard who allowed just one hit after the first inning in a complete game effort that included a 40 minute rain delay. @NC5

