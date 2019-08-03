Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Fresno Grizzlies

San Antonio Missions (69-42) vs. Fresno Grizzlies (53-58)

Game #112/Home Game #61

Saturday, August 3, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Zack Brown (2-6, 5.85) vs. RHP Logan Ondrusek (4-5, 8.83)

For Starters: Over the last five games Missions starters have allowed just four runs. Their four earned runs in 21.2 innings is good for a 1.66 ERA. On the season San Antonio's rotation is sporting a 4.31 ERA, which is second only to New Orleans' 4.28 ERA.

Goose Eggs: Last night the Missions recorded their Triple-A-leading 12th shutout of the season and second extra-inning shutout. San Antonio defeated New Orleans 1-0 in 10 innings on May 7. On the flipside the Missions have been blanked just once this season. Reno is the only team in Triple-A to avoid being shutout in 2019.

K Counter: Trey Supak, Danny Coulombe, Jimmy Nelson, and Angel Perdomo combined to strikeout 17 Grizzlies last night to set a new team single-game high this season for the Missions. San Antonio has fanned 993 batters on the season and in July recorded 249 punch outs, which was tied with Oklahoma City for the most on the circuit behind only Iowa's 250.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb)

It's Saturday, which means postgame fireworks! [?????] bit.ly/2OjwF5W

Minor League Baseball (@MiLB)

Trey Supak was dealing on Friday night. #Brewers No. 12 prospect whiffed [8?] batters while putting up 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his second Triple-A start for San Antonio. [?????] : atmilb.com/2OEuFFH

*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*

RHP Aaron Wilkerson recalled by Milwaukee

RHP Alex Wilson released

RHP Luke Barker reinstated from the Injured List

RHP Taylor Williams optioned (8/1) to San Antonio and activated

