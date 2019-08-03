Houston Astros RHP Brad Peacock to Make Rehab Start with Round Rock Express on Saturday Night

August 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - Another World Series Champion is coming to town! The Houston Astros announced on Saturday afternoon that RHP Brad Peacock will start for the Round Rock Express tonight as he begins a major league rehab assignment. The Express host the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate) tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond.

Peacock has been sidelined since June 28 with right shoulder discomfort. Prior to the injury, the 31-year-old posted a 6-6 record with a 4.13 ERA (39 ER/85.0 IP) in 17 games, including 15 starts, with the Astros. Peacock has racked up 89 strikeouts to 25 walks while limiting opponents to a .229 batting average in 2019.

The Palm Beach, Florida native has appeared in the bigs in seven of the last eight seasons, including five in a row with Houston. He owns a career 33-30 record with a 3.99 ERA (242 ER/545.2 IP) in 172 games, including 83 starts, at the major league level.

He posted a breakout 2017 season, winning Houston Astros Pitcher of the Year honors after going 13-2 with a 3.00 ERA (44 ER/132.0 IP) with 161 strikeouts and 57 walks while splitting time between Houston's starting rotation and the bullpen. Peacock led the American League in winning percentage and played an important role in helping the Astros capture their first World Series championship.

Peacock was originally drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 41st round of the 2006 MLB Draft. After five seasons in the organization's minor league system, he made his major league debut as a September callup in 2011. That offseason, he was traded to the Oakland Athletics along with RHP A.J. Cole, LHP Tommy Milone and C Derek Norris in exchange for LHP Gio Gonzalez and RHP Rob Gilliam.

Following a full season with the River Cats, Peacock was traded to Houston along with INF Chris Carter and C Max Stassi in exchange for INF Jed Lowrie and RHP Fernando Rodriguez on February 4, 2013. He made his Astros debut that year, splitting time between Houston and Triple-A Oklahoma City. His current rehab assignment marks his first minor league action since 2016.

Peacock will lead the Express in Saturday night's game two against the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be streamed online via MiLB.tv with a valid subscription while audio from tonight's contest is available from AM 1300 The Zone.

