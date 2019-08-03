OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 3, 2019

August 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (51-59) vs. Las Vegas Aviators (64-47)

Game #111 of 140/Road #61 of 70 (30-30)

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Rob Zastryzny (3-3, 6.05) vs. LV-RHP Paul Blackburn (8-3, 4.56)

Saturday, August 3, 2019 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their road series against the Las Vegas Aviators at 9:05 p.m. Central at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Dodgers have lost back-to-back games after winning the first two of the current road trip.

Last Game: Las Vegas staged three different late comebacks against the Dodgers Friday night and won on Trace Loehr's three-run, walk-off homer in the 10th inning to capture a 10-8 victory at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Dodgers led by as many as three runs twice in the game, and held a 6-4 lead in the eighth when Eric Campbell evened the score with a two-run homer. OKC went back in front in the ninth when Austin Barnes hit a homer. The Aviators notched three singles in the bottom of the inning, including a game-tying knock by Campbell with two outs. Keibert Ruiz put OKC ahead in the 10th with a RBI single. With two runners on and two outs in the bottom of the inning, Loehr sent a three-run homer to right-center field in the first game of his career above the High-A level. Dustin Fowler started the scoring for Las Vegas with a solo homer in the third, but Zach Reks tied things up with a solo homer in the fourth. A throwing error and a RBI double by Edwin Ríos led to two runs in the fifth, giving the Dodgers their first lead. Ruiz added a homer on the first pitch of the sixth to stretch the lead to 4-1. Seth Brown homered leading off the bottom of the sixth, and Campbell later added a RBI groundout to pull Las Vegas within one. Ríos lined a two-run single in the seventh, putting the Dodgers ahead, 6-3. Corban Joseph hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to two. Chris Nunn (0-1) pitched the 10th and took the loss for OKC while J.B. Wendelken (5-1) picked up the win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Rob Zastryzny (3-3) makes his 14th start and 15th appearance of the season for OKC as he returns to the team...Zastryzny's last three starts all came with Double-A Tulsa. He most recently pitched July 27, picking up the win and tossing 7.0 scoreless innings at Midland, allowing three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts...Over his last four starts with Tulsa and OKC, Zastryzny has allowed just two earned runs (eight total runs) over 24.2 IP while holding opponents to a .187 batting average to go along with a 1.01 WHIP...Zastryzny made his last appearance with the Dodgers July 6 against Round Rock, holding the Express to one unearned run and five hits over 6.0 innings, with no walks and four strikeouts...Overall with OKC this season, Zastryzny owns a 6.05 ERA over 74.1 innings with 22 walks against 77 strikeouts. The team is 8-5 in his starts, with wins in seven of the last nine...Zastryzny spent the first six seasons of his career in the Chicago Cubs organization and was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft from the University of Missouri...He played the majority of 2018 with Iowa (33 games) and made six appearances with Chicago...Zastryzny makes his third career start and fifth career appearance against Las Vegas tonight. He made two relief appearances against Las Vegas last season while with Iowa, pitching a combined 3.2 scoreless innings.

Against the Aviators: 2019: 0-1 2018: 2-2 All-time: 47-53 At LV: 24-29

Oklahoma City and Las Vegas are playing their lone series of the season at the new Las Vegas Ballpark, with several changes afoot. In addition to playing at a new venue, Las Vegas is also now known as the Aviators (formerly the 51s) and is the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A's after previously serving as a New York Mets affiliate from 2013-18...The teams have split each of their last two season series, splitting four games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2018, with OKC winning the first two games and Las Vegas winning the final two meetings...Alex Verdugo led the Dodgers with seven hits in last season's series and two homers, while Rocky Gale had a team-high four RBI...The teams last played in the Silver State in 2017, with each team winning twice at Cashman Field...OKC last won a series against Las Vegas in 2015 (3-1)...Going back to 2017, four of the last eight games between the teams have gone to extra innings, including three of the last four in Las Vegas.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers and Aviators combined for eight home runs last night. That should come as no surprise, as they are the two top home run-hitting teams in all of professional baseball since July 1 (Las Vegas -- 72; OKC -- 67)...The Dodgers went deep three times Friday, marking the 14th time in the last 17 games they've homered at least twice (51 HR), and the ninth time in 14 games they've hit at least three homers. OKC has hit at least one homer in 22 of the last 24 games, totaling 60 jacks. The recent stretch has included a streak of homering in 16 consecutive games July 5-24 - the second-longest streak in team history since OKC rejoined the PCL in 1998 and longest since 1999...On the other hand, the OKC pitching staff has allowed at least one homer in 13 of the last 14 games, for a total of 29 homers. Last night marked the third time this season the team surrendered five homers in one game (also June 18 at El Paso and June 21 vs. Memphis)...For the season, the Dodgers have hit 167 homers and allowed 149 homers. The team is closing in on its single-season records in both categories at 171 homers hit (2005) and 153 homers allowed (2004).

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux finished with two hits, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base last night as he extended his current hitting streak to 10 games (16x41). He has now reached base safely in each of his first 27 Triple-A games while hitting safely in 26 of those games...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is batting .451 (51x113) with a .534 OBP, .867 SLG and 1.401 OPS. The shortstop has 15 multi-hit games, 25 extra-base hits, 29 RBI and 38 runs scored. During that time, Lux's AVG, OBP, hits, extra-base hits, runs scored and 98 total bases are either the best or tied for the best among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his SLG and OPS each ranks second, trailing only Las Vegas' Mark Payton in both categories...The 21-year-old also leads Dodgers full-season minor leaguers with a .355 AVG and 132 hits.

Steady Eddie: Last night Edwin Ríos went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and picked up three RBI for his team-leading 19th multi-RBI game of the season. He has 11 RBI over the last six games and 19 RBI over his last 12 games, including four games with three RBI. He paces the Dodgers with 73 RBI overall this season...Ríos has hit safely in a season-best 11 straight games for his longest hitting streak since a 16-gamer in 2016 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga. During his current streak, he is 17-for-40 (.425) with 12 extra-base hits, seven homers, 19 RBI, 12 walks and 15 runs...He drew a walk last night after walking seven times in the three-game series at Salt Lake and has drawn 16 walks in his 20 games since the All-Star Break, after walking just 19 times over 70 games between April-June...In 20 games since the All-Star Break, Ríos is slashing .325/.443/.805 with 10 homers and 25 RBI.

Streaks Snapped: Connor Joe was held without a hit last night to snap his season-best 11-game game hitting streak. He went 17-for-49 (.347) with seven extra-base hits and 12 RBI during his longest hitting streak since a 12-game stretch April 18-May 7, 2017 with Double-A Altoona...Friday marked the first time since joining OKC June 27 DJ Peters did not reach base safely, snapping his 31-game on-base streak. The streak is tied for fourth-longest in the PCL this season, and including his time with Double-A Tulsa, Peters had reached base in 44 straight games prior to last night.

The Late Shift: The Dodgers surrendered nine runs over the final five innings last night, with the Aviators plating at least one run each inning. OKC was charged with three blown saves, matching the team's total from the entire month of July. Yesterday was just the second time all season the team lost when leading in the ninth inning, with the only other instance June 9 at home against Fresno...Last night was also the first time an opponent had a regular season walk-off win against the Dodgers since Aug. 29, 2018 at Iowa and the first walk-off homer since current Aviator Cameron Rupp hit a grand slam for Round Rock in the 10th inning on April 18, 2018.

Around the Horn: Keibert Ruiz has hit safely in each of his first eight Triple-A games, batting .324 (11x34) with two homers, nine RBI and five runs scored...Dodgers pitchers added nine more strikeouts last night and pace the PCL with 1,039 K's this season - 19 more than second-place Sacramento, which has pitched 40.1 more innings than OKC.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.