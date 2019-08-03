Aviators Refuse to Lose, Beat Dodgers in Extras

Las Vegas, Nev. - The Las Vegas Aviators staged three different late comebacks against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Friday night and won on a three-run walk-off homer in the 10th inning by Trace Loehr to capture a 10-8 victory Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators (64-47) erased deficits in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings and were down to their final out in both the ninth and 10th frames, but the Dodgers could not finish them off. The Dodgers (51-59) led by as many as three runs on two occasions in the game, and held a 6-4 lead in the eighth inning when Eric Campbell evened the score with a two-run homer.

OKC went back in front in the ninth inning when Austin Barnes hit his first home run since joining the team. The Aviators notched three singles in the bottom of the ninth, including another game-tying knock by Campbell with Las Vegas down to its final out.

Keibert Ruiz quickly put the Dodgers ahead in the 10th inning with a RBI single, but the Dodgers could not add to the lead. With two runners on and two outs in the bottom of the inning, Loehr sent a three-run homer to right-center field for the game-winner.

In the first game of his career above the High-A level, Loehr entered the game in the ninth inning as a pinch runner and scored the tying run before hitting his heroic blast one inning later.

The walk-off shot was Las Vegas' fifth home run of the game, as the teams combined for eight dingers on the night.

Dustin Fowler started the scoring for Las Vegas with a solo homer in the third inning, but Zach Reks tied things up with a solo homer in the fourth inning.

A throwing error and a RBI double by Edwin RÃ-os led to two runs in the fifth inning, giving the Dodgers their first lead of the night. Ruiz added a homer on the first pitch of the sixth inning to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Seth Brown homered leading off the bottom of the sixth inning, and Campbell later added a RBI groundout to pull Las Vegas within one.

RÃ-os notched another big hit in the top of the seventh, lining a two-run single to right field and putting the Dodgers ahead, 6-3. Corban Joseph hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to two.

Friday marked just the second time all season the Dodgers held a lead in the ninth inning and eventually lost. It's also the first time all season an opponent registered a walk-off win against the Dodgers.

Tyler Thornburg, Kevin Quackenbush and Chris Nunn were all charged with blown saves. Nunn (0-1) pitched the 10th inning and took the loss.

The comeback in the bottom of the 10th made a winner of J.B. Wendelken (5-1), who pitched the top half of the inning for Las Vegas.

The Dodgers look to shake off the tough loss when they play they Aviators at 9:05 p.m. Central time Saturday. Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

