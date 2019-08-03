'Cakes Tie Franchise Record with 7 HR's in 13-6 Win at Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY - The Baby Cakes matched a franchise record hammering seven home runs in the game in a 13-6 victory over the Salt Lake Bees. The 13 runs is a season high.

New Orleans has hit seven home runs four times in club history, twice at Omaha and in 2012 against Oklahoma City prior to the seven hit on Saturday.

Lewis Brinson started the hit parade with a three-run home run in the first inning. The 'Cakes jumped out a 7-0 lead after three innings. Salt Lake did strike back, getting a three-run home run from Jarred Walsh in the third and the Bees cut the lead to 7-5 in the fifth inning.

The 'Cakes pulled away adding three runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth. New Orleans pounded out 16 hits, falling two short of the season high which was set on Thursday.

New Orleans had multi-home run games for Brinson and Peter O'Brien. Jesus Sanchez, Austin Dean, and Rosell Herrera each went deep to account for the seven long-balls.

Tyler Stevens pitched two and two third innings of shutout baseball for his first win for New Orleans. Salt Lake starter Yoel De Leon took the defeat.

The 'Cakes have won three in a row and improve their record to 59-51 and four and one on the west coast trip.

GAME NOTES- The 'Cakes activated Austin Dean from the injured list. New Orleans has hit 13 home runs in their last three games.

UPCOMING - The 'Cakes continue their seven game road-trip on Sunday at 7pm in Salt Lake City continuing the four game series against the Bees. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com

NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Wednesday, August 7th to play Reno in a three-game series.

August 3, 2019

New Orleans 13

Salt Lake 6

