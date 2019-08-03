Game Notes vs. Omaha

Coming off a game where the Aces scored A LOT more runs than the Storm Chasers, Riley Smith will take the ball in search of his third win in a Reno uniform. Smith got the start on 4th of July and now will start tonight on Military Appreciation Night. The club is currently playing their best baseball of the season as they are winners of nine of their last ten games. Jake Kalish will toe the rubber for Omaha, coming into the game with a 7-5 record and a 4.93 ERA. He allowed six earned runs in a no-decision during his last start versus San Antonio on July 28.

Promotions:

Military Appreciation Night

Always one of the best nights of the year! Join us as we honor those who served our country with special pre-game ceremonies, food specials, & more! | Presented By Silver State International and Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment & KKOH AM 780

Kids Run the Bases

All kids in attendance are invited to stay after the game to run the bases and high-five Archie at home plate! | Presented By My Kid's Smile & KTVN 2 News

Game Highlight: Post-Game Fireworks

Notes:

About Last Night: The Reno Aces beat the Omaha Storm Chasers by a score of 23-8. Every hitter in the starting lineup had at least one hit and scored one run. Eight of the nine hitters in the starting lineup had at least one RBI. The Aces scored at least one run in seven of their eight plate appearances. Jamie Westbrook was 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs, and five runs scored. Andy Young was a single away from the cycle going 3-for-5 with five runs scored and three RBI. Domingo Leyba notched his second five hit game of the season going 5-for-7 in the contest with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. It was a 3 hour and 48-minute matchup that included two "skunk delays." Head to @Aces on Twitter for all your favorite skunk content.

The Croniac: Kevin Cron launched his Pacific Coast League leading 30th home run of the season last night. He's played in just 58 games this season for the Aces. He is just the third player in franchise history to have a season with at least 30 longballs. Christian Walker accomplished the feat in 2017 with 32 blasts, Kyle Jensen did it in 2016 with 30. Cron is four home runs away from becoming Reno's all-time leader in homers. He currently has 52, Brandon Allen and Mike Jacobs hold the record with 55 dingers each.

Franchise Record: Braden Shipley earned his third win of the season last night. The win also tied the University of Nevada, Reno alum with Charles Brewer for the franchise record in wins with 24. Shipley is 24-19 over 91 games pitched for the Aces since 2016.

