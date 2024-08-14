9th-Inning Rally Falls Short

August 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - While the TinCaps' offense was quiet through the first eight innings of the game, the bats came alive in the ninth for a late rally that proved to be not enough in a 5-2 loss to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

After three scoreless innings in downtown Fort Wayne, the Dragons (26-18, 60-50) scored first in the fourth. With two outs and the bases loaded, Dayton catcher Connor Burns came through with a two-run single, just his second hit in High-A. That gave the Dragons a 2-0 lead they built upon in the fifth.

In another two-out effort, Dayton center fielder Jay Allen II doubled and got knocked in by Ethan O'Donnell on an RBI single to make it 3-0 right after.

Fort Wayne (17-27, 45-65) starter Eric Yost pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs. Jose Reyes entered in relief and began his outing with a scoreless sixth inning.

In the seventh, though, Dragons designated hitter Cam Collier (No. 5 Reds prospect) smacked a two-run double to put Dayton (26-18, 60-50) in front of the 'Caps 5-0. Reyes bounced back strong retiring six straight through the eighth and ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth with the TinCaps trailing by five, Kai Murphy led off with a single, his second hit of the game. Soon after, Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) walked and Joshua Mears knocked in Murphy with an RBI single. To keep the rally going with two outs, Colton Bender hit an RBI single and cut the deficit to 5-2. With two men on and two outs, the 'Caps had the tying run at the plate in Nick Vogt, but Dayton reliever John Murphy struck him out to save the game.

Next Game: Thursday, Aug. 15 vs. Dayton (7:05pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 8 Padres prospect)

Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Brian Edgington

Watch: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

