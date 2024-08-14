Garriola Blasts 1st MWL Homer, Cubs Win 5-1

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - The Cubs claimed game one, 4-1, over the Kernels on Tuesday night behind a stellar night on the mound from the likes of Grant Kipp, Chase Watkins, and Tyler Santana.

The trio of South Bend arms combined to allow just one run on five base hits against a Cedar Rapids team that entered tonight tied for the final playoff spot in the West.

Pedro Ramirez got things started for the Cubs right out of the gate with a double down the line in right. Ramirez moved up to third on a flyout to center and then scored on a Darren Bowen balk.

In the second Rixon Wingrove picked up hist first High-A hit, an opposite field homer down the line in left that snuck just inside the foul pole and just over the short porch at Veteran's Memorial Stadium. The homer was the lone hit Kipp allowed in his 4.2 innings and Watkins plus Santana combined to go the final 4.1 innings in scoreless fashion.

In the third inning South Bend took the lead back with the help of one of the team's newest members. With two down and no one on base, Ethan Hearn drilled a 108 mph double to right. After that Cristian Hernandez, promoted just hours before from Low-A Myrtle Beach, rocked a single into left field to put the Cubs back on top.

Andy Garriola came up to bat in the fifth inning after the Kernels had pulled Bowen and gone to Jacob Wosinski. The 6-foot-8 righty gave up a towering blast to left from Garriola, his first High-A homer and 19th long ball of the season.

Jacob Wetzel returned to the Cubs after spending the first few months of the season with the Pelicans. He walked twice, picked up a single, and stole second twice. He led the sixth off with a walk, swiped second, and came around to score on a Rafael Morel single down the line in right.

The win marked the third in a row for the Cubs, tying a season high. South Bend's bullpen has also extended their scoreless inning streak up to 11.2 innings.

