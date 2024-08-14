Burgos Tallies Three RBI, Walk-off Sacrifice Fly in 4-3 Win Over Loons

August 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - Los Picantes de Lake County (23-19, 64-44) LF Jorge Burgos drove in three runs and hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth inning to defeat the Great Lakes Loons (22-20, 56-52) 4-3 on Tuesday at Classic Auto Group Park.

This was Lake County's seventh walk-off victory of the year, and its first on a sacrifice fly.

Burgos plated ghost runner Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Cleveland prospect, after he and 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 Cleveland prospect, moved to third and second on a passed ball.

In the top of the 10th, Captains LHP Adam Tulloch had the bases loaded with two outs. The Weston, Florida native struck out Great Lakes RF Juan Alonso to pitch a scoreless frame.

Great Lakes forced extra innings after a two-run bottom of the seventh. Trailing 3-1, Loons 3B Jake Gelof belted a two-run home run for his second homer of the ballgame. It was his second game-tying homer of the night, as he hit a solo blast in the top of the second after Burgos hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first.

Lake County recaptured the lead in the bottom of the fourth when CF Jake Fox, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 Cleveland prospect, scored on a passed ball and Burgos demolished a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth.

Tulloch (4-0) earned the win for the Captains, fanning three and walking two in a shutout top of the 10th inning. Loons RHP Kelvin Ramirez (3-5) picked up the loss, allowing one walk and the walk-off sacrifice fly.

RHP Dylan DeLucia (ND) had a career evening in his ninth Minor League start and fourth at the High-A level. Cleveland's 2022 sixth-round draft pick spun a professional-best five innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out a career-high nine.

First pitch for the second game of this week's scheduled seven-game series between the Captains and Loons is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. It will be Spectacular Senior Day at the ballpark, presented by Medical Mutual.

The game will be an MiLB Free Game of the Day, which can be streamed for free on MLB.com. It will also be broadcast on the Bally Live app, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- With a 9-3 record in extra-inning games, Lake County owns the best extra-inning win percentage in Minor League Baseball (.750).

- This season, the Captains are now 10-2 as their Copa de la Diversión alter ego, Los Picantes de Lake County.

- RHP Dylan DeLucia 's nine strikeouts are his most in a game since he struck out 10 on June 18, 2022 against Auburn in Game 1 of the 2022 College World Series, en route to earning MVP honors.

- On the first pitch he saw at the High-A level in the bottom of the first, 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline's No. 77 overall prospect, notched his first hit as a Lake County Captain.

- C Johnny Tincher extended his on-base streak to 14 games with two walks, his second straight multi-walk game.

- INF Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 95 overall prospect, has hit safely in 38 of his first 48 games with Lake County.

The Lake County Captains are the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and have been a Class A Affiliate of Cleveland since the team was founded in 2003. To find out more information about the Captains or purchase tickets, visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call (440) 975-8085.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.