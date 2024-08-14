Timber Rattlers Even Series with Matinee Win

APPLETON, WI - Luis Lara led off the home half of the first with a solo home run and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers never looked back in a 7-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Wednesday.

In Tuesday's series-opening win, the Chiefs scored five runs over the game's first two innings to set the tone for Peoria. Wisconsin responded Wednesday by scoring four runs over the first three innings.

With the score 1-0 following the Lara homer, the Rattlers loaded the bases with one out against Peoria starter Brycen Mautz. The southpaw punched out Ramon Rodriguez for out number two, but then walked Jesus Chirinos on a 3-2 pitch to allow a run home. Then, Jheremy Vargas doubled in a pair of Wisconsin runs to extend the lead to 4-0 and cap off the inning.

The T-Rats quickly tacked on another tally via a Jadher Areinamo single in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 5-0 ballgame. Mautz, to his credit, retired the final eight batters he faced on Wednesday. He logged six innings of work but was tagged with the loss.

Wisconsin added on two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, taking advantage of two Peoria errors. Benjamin Arias was charged with a pair of unearned runs as the Timber Rattlers lead extended to 7-0. The Chiefs committed three errors on the day.

Darlin Moquete was the bright spot for Peoria. He was 2-for-4 and launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning, his ninth of the year. Moquere is now one shy of the team lead in home runs.

The series continues Thursday from Appleton. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

