Chiefs Release 2025 Promotional Schedule
February 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs released their jam-packed 2025 promotional schedule on Thursday.
In total, the 2025 promotional calendar features 26 giveaways, 23 fireworks nights, 22 theme nights, four alternate identities and three bobblehead nights.
A trio of former Chiefs headline the bobblehead giveaways. On June 28, the Chiefs kick off their bobblehead series with a Tink Hence figurine. Hence, who pitched for Peoria in 2023, is the Cardinals No. 3 prospect per Baseball America. Continuing a theme of highly-touted prospects, a Quinn Mathews bobblehead is set to be distributed on July 26. Mathews was named Minor League Baseball's Pitcher of the Year in 2024, in addition to being awarded the Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Mathews whiffed 202 batters this past season, including 58 strikeouts over seven starts with the Chiefs. Current Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is the third and final bobble of the year. The Nootbaar giveaway is scheduled for August 9. All bobbleheads will be available to the first 1,000 fans.
The Chiefs will give away 26 unique items over the course of the year, beginning with the traditional magnet schedule giveaway on April 4. Other notable giveaways include a lightswitch cover (May 4), Morgan Wallen ticket raffle (May 25), Hawaiian shirt (June 7), a COPA metal sign (July 24), a Santa hat (July 25), a pickleball paddle cover (August 8) and a Peoria Distillers-themed whiskey glass (August 28).
Of the 23 fireworks dates, many of them will take place on Friday and Saturday nights during the season. The Chiefs are not home on July 4 for the second time in three seasons, but Dozer Park will celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows on July 2 and July 3 against the South Bend Cubs.
Fans will enjoy many familiar theme nights throughout the season, including E-Sports Night (May 2), Star Wars Night (May 24), Hawaiian Night (June 7), Christmas in July (July 25), Faith and Family Night (July 12 and August 6) and Fan Appreciation Night (August 30). New theme nights include Hockey Night (May 23) and Peanuts Night (June 6), where the Chiefs will wear a Charlie Brown t-shirt jersey.
A pair of popular alter egos return in 2025. The Peoria Orange Barrels and the Peoria Pork Tenderloins are back for another season. The Chiefs will rebrand as the Orange Barrels June 27-28 and July 25-26 while playing as the Pork Tenderloins on July 11 and 12. Returning in 2025, the Chiefs will suit up as the Peoria Distillers on four Thursday nights throughout the year (April 17, May 22, June 5, August 7). The jersey is an ode to the Peoria Distillers, who were a professional baseball team based in the River City from 1894-1917. The Chiefs are also participating in Minor League Baseball's COPA initiative for another season. The Peoria Perros Bomberos take the field on May 6, July 24 and August 9.
The entire 2025 promotional schedule can be found below. All promotions, giveaways and dates are subject to change. Giveaway items are distributed in limited supply.
Season tickets and group spaces are currently available for purchase. Single-game tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 3. For more information, fans can visit peoriachiefs.com or call (309) 680-4000.
2025 Chiefs Promotional Schedule:
April 4- Opening Night, Magnet Schedule Giveaway
April 17- Distillers Night
April 29- Education Day
May 2- E-Sports Night, Youth T-Shirt Giveaway
May 4- Lightswitch Cover Giveaway
May 6- COPA Night
May 7- Education Day
May 9- First Responders Night, Adult T-Shirt Giveaway
May 10- Armed Forces Night, Chiefs Rope Hat Giveaway
May 20- Education Day
May 22- Distillers Night
May 23- Hockey Night, Mini Hockey Stick Giveaway
May 24- Star Wars Night, Snack Bowl Giveaway
May 25- Morgan Wallen Concert Ticket Raffle
June 5- Distillers Night
June 6- Peanuts Night, Youth Jersey Giveaway
June 7- Hawaiian Night
June 25- Splash Day
June 26- Karaoke Night
June 27- Orange Barrels Night, Tumbler Giveaway
June 28- Orange Barrels Night, Tink Hence Bobblehead
July 3- Independence Day Celebration
July 9- Splash Day
July 11- Pork Tenderloins Night, Slap Koozie Giveaway
July 12- Pork Tenderloins Night, Faith and Family Night, Apron Giveaway
July 13- Family Splash Day, Sunglasses Giveaway
July 24- COPA Night, Metal Sign Giveaway
July 25- Orange Barrels Night, Christmas in July, Santa Hat Giveaway
July 26- Orange Barrels Night, Quinn Mathews Bobblehead
August 6- Faith and Family NIght
August 7- Distillers Night
August 8- Pickleball Night, Paddle Cover Giveaway
August 9- COPA/HERO Night, Lars Nootbaar Bobblehead
August 10- Homer's Birthday, Lunchbox Giveaway
August 28- Distillers Night, Whiskey Glass Giveaway
August 29- Fright Night
August 30- Fan Appreciation Night
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from February 20, 2025
- Chiefs Release 2025 Promotional Schedule - Peoria Chiefs
- 2025 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Special Appearances & Theme Nights - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- The Country's First and Largest Donut & Beer Festival Coming to South Bend for First Time Ever - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peoria Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Release 2025 Promotional Schedule
- Chiefs to Raffle off Morgan Wallen Concert Tickets on May 25
- Chiefs Announce 2025 On-Field Staff
- Cardinals Catcher Pedro Pages Headlines Attendees at 2025 Caravan
- Peoria Chiefs, Wilson Services Reach Field Naming Rights Agreement