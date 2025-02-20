2025 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Special Appearances & Theme Nights

February 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - It's the final day of Promo Calendar Week for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers as we announce some theme nights and special guests who will be appearing at Neuroscience Group Field in 2025.

If you missed any of the previous announcements this week, daily promotions were unveiled on Monday, giveaways were announced on Tuesday, and the 2025 theme nights with ticket packages were announced yesterday.

If you have seen anything this week that excites you to attend a game this season, single game tickets for 2025 are on sale now at the Timber Rattlers website.

SATURDAY, APRIL 5 - DASH FOR CASH: Representatives of area schools will have an opportunity to participate in this fun pregame fundraiser on Opening Weekend.

$2 COLLEGE NIGHTS : Here are four nights - April 15, April 17, April 29, and May 1 - for any student, faculty, or staff member of a college to receive a $2 ticket for reserved bleacher or grass seats. This offer is available via the link provided, over the phone, or at the box office with a valid and current college ID.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16 - BULLY PREVENTION DAY: No one likes a bully. There will be a pregame presentation on how to prevent bullying for school groups in attendance.

SATURDAY, APRIL 19 - WHIFFER'S BIRTHDAY: Our Big Blue Mascot deserves a party for his birthday! Come on out to celebrate and watch as Whiffer and his mascot friends take part in a football game on the before the Rattlers face Lansing!

TUESDAY, APRIL 29 THROUGH THURSDAY, MAY 1 - NURSES WEEK presented by ThedaCare: All nurses may purchase a $1 ticket for a reserved bleacher or grass seat from Tuesday, April 29 through Thursday, May 2 with a nurses badge at the box office or over the phone.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30 - DARE DAY: Participants in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program from area schools are invited to enjoy an afternoon of baseball.

SUNDAY, MAY 4 - COPA DE LA DIVERSION GAME #1: Celebrate baseball's Hispanic heritage for the first of Copa De La Diversion Game of the season. Timber Rattlers players will be taking on a new alternate Copa identity for this game. Keep your eyes open for the announcement of this new look coming up in March.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14 - WEATHER DAY: The forecast calls for baseball and meteorology when FOX 11's Weather Team hosts school groups for this popular promotion.

FRIDAY, MAY 23 - GREEN BAY CHARITY SOFTBALL GAME presented by Network Health : It's a special occasion as Jordan Love hosts his friends from the Green & Gold in the 25th annual charity softball under the Friday Night Lights. Game time is 7:05pm.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 28 - STEM DAY presented by Mathnasium: Science, Technology, Education, and Mathematics are an important part of life. This day at the ballpark is a great day for students to learn how STEM are the foundations of great careers.

THURSDAY, MAY 29 - DINOSAUR NIGHT: Get up close and personal with T-Rex, baby Triceratops, dinosaur hatchlings, and much more for this special night!

FRIDAY, MAY 31 - STAR WARSTM NIGHT presented by Stacey Hennessey: New Star Wars(tm) jerseys will be worn by the players and coaches for this game. Meet characters from the movies and shows, too. Wrap up the evening with a Star Wars-themed fireworks display.

SUNDAY, JUNE 1 - BILL HALL APPEARANCE: Former Milwaukee Brewer Bill Hall returns to Neuroscience Group Field for a Brewers Sunday game. Hall will be available prior to the game to meet with you.

TUESDAY, JUNE 3 - BASKETBALL NIGHT: Join us for basketball night and meet legendary Milwaukee Bucks announcer Jim Paschke and former Wisconsin basketball player, Zak Showalter, who will signing autographs prior to the game.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4 - BUSINESS OF SPORTS DAY: So, you want to get into sports by working in the front office. Check out the pre-game discussion with Timber Rattlers executives on how to break into the industry.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6 - BATMANTM NIGHT: Calling all fans of the Caped Crusader! The Timber Rattlers are excited to host Batman(tm) Night. Come dressed in your favorite character-inspired outfit and show your Batman(tm) pride.

SUNDAY, JUNE 8 - COREY HART APPEARANCE: Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Corey Hart is ready to meet you during this Brewers Sunday game.

SUNDAY, JUNE 8 - SCOUT DAY: Join the Timber Rattlers for Scout Day at the Ballpark. All Scout Groups can get a special package that includes a game ticket, hot dog/chips/soda, and Scout Day patch for $18.00. All Scouts are invited on to the field for pre-game catch and a parade around the warning track. Scout Day tickets can be purchased here.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25 - COPA DE LA DIVERSION GAME #2: Celebrate baseball's Hispanic heritage again with the second Copa de la Diversion Game of the season.

THURSDAY, JUNE 26 THROUGH SUNDAY, JUNE 29 - UDDER TUGGERS WEEKEND: The legend continues! There are four games of the Wisconsin Udder Tuggers to close out National Dairy Month! Players and coaches will wear Udder Tugger jerseys for all four games on the weekend to honor America's Dairyland! You can bid on your favorite in an online charity auction. There will be giveaways, displays, and other surprises during this signature weekend of the season.

FRIDAY, JULY 4 - MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT: Themed jerseys will be worn during this game for Military Appreciation Day. The jerseys will be available in an online auction with the proceeds going to local charities for veterans. Active and retired military personnel will receive a free ticket to the game. A special Independence Day fireworks show is scheduled after the game.

SUNDAY, JULY 6 - DIME DOG DAY with PREGAME WIENER DOG RACE PRESENTED BY Tito's Handmade Vodka: Mark your calendars for the annual Running of the Dachshunds! The pre-game Wiener Dog Race is an amazing event. Registration is open now at this link if you think your dachshund is the fastest in the area. Tickets for this game are available here. The race isn't the only reason to get to the ballpark early. Hot dogs at concession stands in the stadium are just ten cents during Dime Dog Night.

SUNDAY, JULY 6 - BERNIE BREWER APPEARANCE: Bernie Brewer makes an appearance for this game, too! Bernie will be available for pictures and high fives prior to the game.

FRIDAY, JULY 11 - VIDEO GAME NIGHT: No quarters, tokens, or consoles are needed for you to play some amazing video games! There are interactive video game opportunities planned to challenge your skills no matter what your level.

SATURDAY, JULY 12 - ALTERNATE IDENTITY GAME: The Timber Rattlers have played as Brats, Shantymen, and Udder Tuggers over the years. We are adding another incredible alternate identity to our pantheon for this game. Be on the lookout for our announcement later this month.

SUNDAY, JULY 13 - LOCAL HEROES DAY WITH POSTGAME POLICE VS FIRE SOFTBALL presented by Capital Credit Union: $5 tickets are available for all police, fire, and emergency personnel and their families when they show their ID at our box office window. All Fans are invited to stick around for the post-game Police vs. Firefighter Softball Game featuring members of local departments.

SATURDAY, JULY 26 - SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS: The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra is hosting their annual free event at Neuroscience Group Field on this night while the team is on the road. This is a night of music, singing, and fireworks for everyone.

TUESDAY, JULY 29 - PEANUT-FREE GAME: Peanuts and peanut-based products will be cleared from Neuroscience Group Field prior to the game and banned from the stadium. Our annual Peanut-Free Game allows fans with peanut allergies to attend with confidence. Our cleaning crew will be busy during a long road trip for the team as they clean the stadium to get ready for this game against the Lake County Captains.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30 - FAUXBACK NIGHT: Last season we answered the question, "What's a Fauxback Night?". If you missed the game with the Timber Rattlers jerseys with the 1940's aura last year, you don't need a time machine. You just need to come to this game this year.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1 - FANG'S BIRTHDAY presented by Children's Wisconsin: Bring a non-perishable food item for Fang's Cans for Cake Drive and receive a cupcake to help Fang celebrate his birthday. Arrive early to watch the traditional pre-game kickball game for mascots from around the state.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1 - BERNIE BREWER APPEARANCE: Bernie Brewer is back. Don't miss him!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2 - SHANTYMEN NIGHT: The Rattlers transform into the Lake Winnebago Shantymen for this game and it's going to be a fun evening. Plus, since it is August, the only ice in sight will be what is keeping your drink cold.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 12 - COPA DE LA DIVERSION GAME #3: Our final game to celebrate Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion. We recognize the Hispanic heritage in baseball as the players don our special 2025 Copa hats and jerseys for the last time this season.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16 - MALMÖ OAT MILKERS NIGHT presented by Oatly: Minor League Baseball's 121st team visits northeastern Wisconsin for this game. The Timber Rattlers play as the Malmö Oat Milkers with special jerseys.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17 - SOFTBALL DAY with HILARY BLOMBERG: The Timber Rattlers welcome University of Wisconsin softball player Hilary Blomberg to the stadium on Softball Day. Your softball player can come out to meet the 2024 First Team All-Big Ten catcher prior to the game. Bring out the team for a final event of your team's season.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 26 - BOLDT'S TOUCH-A-TRUCK: Boldt's popular event for kids of all ages is set with Touch-A-Truck. There will be several construction vehicles, police cars, fire trucks, and other community vehicles in the parking lot for a hands-on experience.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 26 - CPR NIGHT AT THE BALLPARK presented by ThedaCare, Gold Cross Ambulance, Ascension, and the American Heart Association: CPR Night with the American Heart Association, Ascension, Gold Cross Ambulance, and ThedaCare includes demonstrations of Hands-Only CPR. Local survivors of cardiac arrest will be recognized prior to the game.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27 - DINOSAUR NIGHT: We are going back to the age of the dinosaurs for a fun night with lots of prehistoric surprises.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 28 - SATURDAY, AUGUST 30 - BRATOBERFEST presented by Salmon's Meat Products: Break out your finest lederhosen as the Timber Rattlers will rebrand as the Wisconsin Brats at the end of August.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.