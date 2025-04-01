Chiefs Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs, in conjunction with the St. Louis Cardinals, announced the club's 2025 Opening Day roster on Tuesday.

At first glance, the initial roster consists of 32 players, including 29 active players. A myriad of familiar faces will return to Dozer Park in 2025, as 21 of the 32 players suited up for the Chiefs a season ago.

According to MLB Pipeline, the Chiefs will have five Top 30 Prospects on the Opening Day roster. Chen-Wei Lin, who will begin the year on the IL, is the team's top-rated prospect at No. 13. Lin made 22 starts a season ago at Single-A Palm Beach, limiting opposing hitters to a .204 batting average in the process. Fellow pitchers Darlin Saladin and Zack Showalter also rank in the top 20. Saladin (No. 17) won 10 games between Palm Beach and Peoria. The right-hander whiffed 134 batters in 123 innings. Showalter (No. 19) was lights out as a late-inning reliever for Palm Beach in 2024. Showalter, who was acquired via trade from Baltimore, recorded eight saves and a dazzling 15.5 K/9 ratio. On the offensive side, the club will be buoyed by catcher Ryan Campos (No. 18) and outfielder Zach Levenson (No. 28). Campos, a fourth-round selection in the 2024 draft, burst onto the scene hitting .319 for Palm Beach last season. Levenson appeared in 70 games with the Chiefs last year before a hand injury cut his season short.

Peoria's starting rotation will get a boost with Hancel Rincon's return. The 22-year-old made 24 starts a season ago and led the Midwest League in innings pitched. He is expected to be joined by Saladin and fellow returnee Inohan Paniagua in the rotation. A pair of newcomers, Jose Davila and Juan Salas, are anticipated to round out the carousel. The duo combined to win 15 games with Single-A Palm Beach in 2024. The initial roster includes 10 active arms in the bullpen, headlined by returnees Hunter Hayes, Tanner Jacobson and Cade Winquest.

The Chiefs will have 14 position players dressed and available for Friday's season opener against Quad Cities. Of the 14 fielders, 10 are returnees from a season ago. Three of the four newcomers are 2024 draftees, including Campos, infielder Jon Jon Gazdar and outfielder Ian Petrutz.

The entire Opening Day roster can be found below. The Chiefs open their 43rd season of professional baseball on Friday against Quad Cities. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Dozer Park.

PITCHERS (15+2)

RHP Benjamin Arias, RHP Tyler Bradt, RHP D.J. Carpenter, RHP Jose Davila, RHP Angel Gonzalez, RHP Hunter Hayes, RHP Tanner Jacobson, RHP Joseph King*, RHP Chen-Wei Lin*, RHP Inohan Paniagua, RHP Jawilme Ramirez, RHP Hancel Rincon, RHP Dionys Rodriguez, RHP Darlin Saladin, RHP Juan Salas, RHP Zack Showalter, RHP Cade Winquest

CATCHERS (3)

Chase Adkison, Ryan Campos#, Graysen Tarlow

INFIELDERS (7)

Michael Curialle, Jon Jon Gazdar, Brayden Jobert#, Trey Paige#, Tre Richardson, Johnfrank Salazar, Miguel Villarroel

OUTFIELDERS (4+1)

Joshua Baez, Won-Bin Cho*#, Zach Levenson, Ian Petrutz#, Miguel Ugueto

*- Will begin season on IL

#- Left-handed batter

