TinCaps Announce Broadcast Schedule

April 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - As Opening Day approaches, Fort Wayne TinCaps fans will again get the opportunity to follow their team wherever they go.

For a third consecutive season, the TinCaps are partnering with 21Alive to showcase select games on MyNetworkTV in the Fort Wayne area, beginning on Friday, April 4 for Opening Day. The TinCaps will host the Athletics-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. before 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

A total of 12 games can be watched live on MyNetworkTV with every Thursday night home game being available.

TinCaps on MyNetworkTV Schedule:

Fri 4/4 vs Lansing Lugnuts - 7:00 PM

Thu 4/17 vs Lake County Captains - 7:00 PM

Thu 5/1 vs Dayton Dragons - 7:00 PM

Thu 5/15 vs West Michigan Whitecaps - 7:00 PM

Thu 5/22 vs Cedar Rapids Kernels - 7:00 PM

Thu 6/12 vs South Bend Cubs - 7:00 PM

Thu 6/26 vs Great Lakes Loons - 7:00 PM

Thu 7/3 vs Lansing Lugnuts - 7:00 PM

Thu 7/10 vs Quad Cities River Bandits - 7:00 PM

Thu 7/31 vs Great Lakes Loons - 7:00 PM

Thu 8/14 vs West Michigan Whitecaps - 7:00 PM

Thu 8/28 vs Dayton Dragons - 7:00 PM

Online, all 132 of the teams' games - home and road - can be watched for free on the Bally Sports Live App. Along with TinCaps games, fans get access to over 7,000 Minor League games live right at their fingertips.

Fans can also watch live and on-demand games on MiLB.TV. For just $29.99 a month, in addition to TinCaps games, fans can also listen to every out-of-market Major League Baseball game live or on-demand plus MLB Network.

For MLB.TV subscribers, make sure to select the San Diego Padres as your "favorite team" to get access to all Padres-affiliates games, including the TinCaps.

In addition to television coverage, 1380 The Fan and 100.9 FM return as the exclusive radio home of TinCaps baseball. Fans will be able to tune in to all 132 games throughout the season. All broadcasts will also be available online at TinCapsRadio.com.

John Nolan returns for his 10th season as the team's lead play-by-play broadcaster for home games on TV and road games on radio. Mike Maahs enters his 22nd season with the franchise leading radio coverage for home games. Jaden Taylor, who is an upcoming graduate at Arizona State University, is new to the team this year as a play-by-play broadcaster. Brett Rump (1380 The Fan), Justin Libey (former Minor League pitcher from Northeast Indiana), and Josh VanMeter (former Major Leaguer and 2014-2015 TinCap) will join select broadcasts.

Where to Watch

Bally Live app (FREE) - live

MiLB.TV (subscription) - live and on-demand, plus MLB At Bat

MLB.TV (subscription) - select the San Diego Padres as your Favorite Team

MyNetworkTV - channel 21.3 over-the-air and channel 1172 on Comcast Xfinity (Thursdays)

Where to Listen

1380 The Fan and 100.9 FM

TinCapsRadio.com

TinCaps baseball is just four days away. Tickets are available at TinCaps.com/tickets by calling 260-482-6400 and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

On Thursday, the Padres announced Fort Wayne's initial roster, headlined by San Diego's top prospect Leo De Vries.

